Lesbian-Gay and Bisexual people are comfortable with their gender identity and should not be conflated with the Trans movement campaign for change

Apr 2021: The Equality Network

Is a government funded lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) equality and human rights charity.

Its influence over SNP policies and many aspects of Scottish society is absolute.

But Scots may not embrace imposed political changes in society without informed consultation and there has been little of that.

The political network represents around 0.4% of Scotland’s population monitors the commitment of political parties in Scotland to changes in the laws of Scotland advocated by its political champions, the SNP, Green’s and Lib/Dems.

The 2021 Green Party and the Lib/Dems

Party Manifestos stated that in government they would:

“Ensure that health and social care services throughout Scotland, including mental health services, are fully inclusive of LGBT+ people and designed to remove barriers and tackle health inequalities.”

“Implement the Time for Inclusion Education (TIE) campaign recommendations, including the delayed delivery of promised funding to assist the important

“Deliver long overdue reforms to the Gender Recognition Act, including statutory self-declaration, recognising non-binary identities and all genders, and providing access to health care for trans minors with parental or guardian consent.”

“Introduce an informed consent model of trans healthcare, and in the meantime continue to push for access to Gender Identity Clinics within 18 weeks, in line with NHS standards for other services.”

“Ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’, which refers to unethical and unnecessary interventions that seek to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT+ people or alter a person’s sex characteristics without their consent.”

“Ensure LGBT+ inclusion in Scottish Government international development policies, and enshrining the Yogyakarta human rights principles into Scots law.”

Yogyakarta human rights principles: To avoid gender discrimination, in whatever area, full provision must be made for all those people who experience discrimination because of their gender role, gender identity or gender expression. In particular, provision must be made for those with an absence of intimate conviction as to being a man or a woman.

The Yogyakarta Principles: Women’s Rights Were Not Considered

Professor Robert Wintemute, Professor of Human Rights Law at Kings College London, is an expert on anti-discrimination law and sexual orientation law, and was one of the co-authors of the influential “Yogyakarta Principles”.

He now says the international human rights community got it wrong in merging lesbian and gay rights with the idea of a right to have “gender identity” replace sex.

The Yogyakarta principles, developed in 2006 built on the UK’s Gender Recognition Act, presenting it as international best practice. Principle 3 argues for a right to have gender identity replace sex on all identity documents and in all situations. (The Critic)

