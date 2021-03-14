Scottish Independence – The Gathering Storm

The gathering storm
The Westminster Government’s underhand decision to further emasculate the government of Scotland through the establishment of a UK Government in Scotland, right in the heart of Edinburgh, presents new challenges for Scottish supporters of the devolved Scottish Government and its already limited powers.
Powers greatly reduced from January 2021 after Brexit are in breach of the “Vow” signed by Prime Minister David Cameron, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and Labour leader Ed Miliband, which was published only two days before the 2014 referendum warping the outcome, leading to a “no” vote, the creation of the Smith Commission and devolution of significant new powers to Scotland.
The Westminster government’s betrayal of the principles of the “Vow” might yet be the catalyst that drives Scots to pursue through the UN a unilateral withdrawal from the 1707 Treaty of Union and full independence or at the very least another referendum and Scots must learn from the mistakes of the past before that time.
There needs to be an acceptance by the Scottish Government and the electorate that there is an in-built majority of voters who favour remaining with the Union, a situation created through the immigration of people who favour retaining the status quo and the emigration of Scots disadvantaged by living in Scotland.
Around 550,000 foreigners have chosen to live and raise their families in Scotland, but their political and personal ties remain with their country of origin as was evidenced in the 2014 referendum when a very significant majority of the group voted to remain with the Union, thwarting the will of Scots born nationals.
A future independence referendum would be similarly handicapped and action needs to be taken to nullify the adverse influence of the foreign born voting bloc.
Measures might include voting qualification to be dependent upon: Being a Scottish income taxpayer and permanently resident (not a second or holiday home) in Scotland for a minimum of 2 years.
Many Scots have been forced to move away from their homes by the punitive living conditions created through the imposition of never ending austerity policies by criminally incompetent Westminster Governments.
It is estimated that there are approximately 750,000 Scottish born people living in England and many others worldwide.
It would be to the betterment of the cause of independence if they would be included in any future referendum a change that could be inexpensively and speedily facilitated through the creation and maintenance of an expatriate (ex-pat) register.
“Will ye no come back again” seems to be a fitting slogan for a new referendum conducted with the foregoing changes in place.
4 replies on “Scottish Independence – The Gathering Storm”
Unfortunately many of the Scots I know who have lived in England most of their lives and raised their families there are “British”. They left Scotland when it was a Labour stronghold and the Independence movement was but a few folk pub nights out. They few who have retired back to Scotland have not embraced Scotland. They read the Mail and Telegraph and talk about their pride in being Scottish IN the Union. Do not open that door. Visit Corby if you want a taste of Scots in England.
I agree it should be Scottish taxpayers and residents who should decide.
The reality is that polling should be at 70/80% and those who live here now are not the problem. It is Scots born here, who live and work here who are afraid of change.
I take your point about the Scots living in England and those that have returned. But we need to counteract the impact of the 450,000 English living in Scotland that voted to remain with the Union
As one of the “English” choosing to live here and choosing to be Scottish,
rather than British,
it has not escaped my notice that the majority of resident men voted YES and the majority of resident Scots women voted NO.
Scots, like me, who voted YES would surely be better spending our energy trying to persuade more women to come to YES than inventing difficult to implement rules about who will be entitled to vote.
Thank you for your comments. Reflecting on the proposed changes I would advise be made it would be easier just to amend the voting rights to read “eligibility to vote should be confined to persons born in Scotland”
