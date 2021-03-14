Scottish Independence – The Gathering Storm

The gathering storm

The Westminster Government’s underhand decision to further emasculate the government of Scotland through the establishment of a UK Government in Scotland, right in the heart of Edinburgh, presents new challenges for Scottish supporters of the devolved Scottish Government and its already limited powers.

Powers greatly reduced from January 2021 after Brexit are in breach of the “Vow” signed by Prime Minister David Cameron, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and Labour leader Ed Miliband, which was published only two days before the 2014 referendum warping the outcome, leading to a “no” vote, the creation of the Smith Commission and devolution of significant new powers to Scotland.

The Westminster government’s betrayal of the principles of the “Vow” might yet be the catalyst that drives Scots to pursue through the UN a unilateral withdrawal from the 1707 Treaty of Union and full independence or at the very least another referendum and Scots must learn from the mistakes of the past before that time.

There needs to be an acceptance by the Scottish Government and the electorate that there is an in-built majority of voters who favour remaining with the Union, a situation created through the immigration of people who favour retaining the status quo and the emigration of Scots disadvantaged by living in Scotland.

Around 550,000 foreigners have chosen to live and raise their families in Scotland, but their political and personal ties remain with their country of origin as was evidenced in the 2014 referendum when a very significant majority of the group voted to remain with the Union, thwarting the will of Scots born nationals.

A future independence referendum would be similarly handicapped and action needs to be taken to nullify the adverse influence of the foreign born voting bloc.

Measures might include voting qualification to be dependent upon: Being a Scottish income taxpayer and permanently resident (not a second or holiday home) in Scotland for a minimum of 2 years.

Many Scots have been forced to move away from their homes by the punitive living conditions created through the imposition of never ending austerity policies by criminally incompetent Westminster Governments.

It is estimated that there are approximately 750,000 Scottish born people living in England and many others worldwide.

It would be to the betterment of the cause of independence if they would be included in any future referendum a change that could be inexpensively and speedily facilitated through the creation and maintenance of an expatriate (ex-pat) register.

“Will ye no come back again” seems to be a fitting slogan for a new referendum conducted with the foregoing changes in place.