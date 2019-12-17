Labour List MSP’s 1999 – 2016 Rejected at the ballot box but provided with a safe Seat at Holyrood Courtesy of their Party

Labour list MSP’s (rejected by voters but provided with employment as a Regional MSP courtesy of the Labour Party encouraging the devious practice of “jobs for the boys”. Those elected to office by the backdoor, twice or more are highlighted.

Scotland 2016, 2011, 2007, 2003, 1999, (maximum 5*)

Richard Leonard *
Monica Lennon *
Mark Griffin *
Elaine Smith *
Anas Sarwar *
Johann Lamont *
James Kelly *
Pauline McNeill *
Hanzala Malik *
Drew Smith *
Anne McTaggart *
Rhoda Grant * * * *
David Stewart * * *
Kezia Dugdale * *
Neil Findlay * *
Alex Rowley *
Claire Baker * * *
Jenny Marra * *
Lewis Macdonald * *
Claudia Beamish * *
Colin Smyth *
Neil Bibby * *
Mary Fee * *
Ken Macintosh *
Siobhan McMahon *
Mark Griffin *
Margaret McCulloch *
Richard Lyle *
John Wilson *
Clare Adamson *
Humza Yousaf *
Bob Doris * *
Sarah Boyack *
John Park *
Richard Simpson * *
Richard Baker * * *
Nanette Milne *
Graeme Pearson *
Margaret McDougall *
Bashir Ahmad *
Bob Doris *
Bill Kidd *
Sandra White *
Peter Peacock * * *
George Foulkes *
John Park *
Marlyn Glen * *
Maureen Macmillan * *

 

