LIst of Blue-Blooded Unionists – many of whom in the months ahead will be actively plotting and agitating in favour of retaining the UK. These chappies recognize no Party affiliation in regard to their fervent support of the Union.
Adam Tomkins: Conservative Glasgow
Alex Johnstone: Conservative North East Scotland – Deceased
Andrew Morrison: Conservative Uddingston & Bellshill
Alex Burnett: Conservative Aberdeenshire
Annie Wells: Conservative Glasgow
Brian Whittle: Conservative Kilmarnock
Charles Kennedy: Conservative Linlithgow
Ross Thomson: Conservative Aberdeen
Edward Mountain: Conservative Inverness & Nairn
Dean Lockhart: Conservative Stirling
Donald Cameron: Conservative Argyll & Bute
Graeme Brooks: Conservative Inverclyde
Grahm Hutchison: Conservative Glasgow
Huw Bell: Conservative North East Fife
Iain McGill: Conservative Edinburgh
Jackson Carlaw: Conservative Eastwood
Jamie Johnston: Conservative Orkney
John Lamont: Conservative Berwickshire
John Scott: Conservative Ayr
Kyle Thornton: Conservative Glasgow
Lee Lyons: Conservative Doon Valley
Margaret Mitchell: Conservative Hamilton
Martin Laidlaw: Conservative Kirkcaldy
Miles Briggs: Conservative Edinburgh
Murdo Fraser: Conservative Perthshire
Paul Masterton: Conservative Paisley
Ruth Davidson: Conservative Edinburgh
Struan Mackie: Conservative Caithness
Taylor Muir: Conservative Rutherglen
Alex C-Hamilton: Liberal Democrat Edinburgh
Alison McInnes: Liberal Democrat N E Scotland
Angela MacLean: Liberal Democrat Skye
David Evans: Liberal Democrat Banffshire & Buchan
Eileen McCartin: Liberal Democrat Paisley
Carolyn Caddick: Liberal Democrat Highlands & Islands
Jacquie Bell: Liberal Democrat Midlothian
James Calder: Liberal Democrat Dunfermline
James Harrison: Liberal Democrat Glasgow
Hannah Bettsworth: Liberal Democrat Lothian
Clive Sneddon: Liberal Democrat Angus South
Euan Davidson: Liberal Democrat N E region
Jane-Ann Liston: Liberal Democrat Fife
Liam McArthur: Liberal Democrat Orkney
Mike Rumbles: Liberal Democrat N E Scotland
Pramod Subaraman: Liberal Democrat Edinburgh
Robert Brown: Liberal Democrat Glasgow
Tavish Scott: Liberal Democrat Shetland
Willie Rennie: Liberal Democrat Fife
Alison Evison: Labour Aberdeen – Reported to support a second referendum following the 2017 GE. But is she speaking as the President of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) or as a local councillor suspended from the Labour Party in Aberdeen?
Altany Craik: Labour Fife
Anas Sarwar: Labour Glasgow
Barrie Cunning: Labour Midlothian
Ben Proctor: Labour West Scotland
Bill Butler: Labour Glasgow
Blair Heary: Labour Edinburgh
Craig Martin Labour Falkirk
Elaine Smith Labour Coatbridge
Gerry McGarvey Labour Orkney
Jackie Baillie Labour Dumbarton
Jenny Marra Labour N E Scotland
Joanne McFadden Labour Angus
John Ruddy Labour Angus
Ken McIntosh Labour Eastwood
Leslie Hinds Labour Edinburgh
Leah Franchetti: Labour Caithness
Liz-Anne Handibode: Labour East Kilbride
Margaret McCarthy: Labour Strathkelvin
Mary Fee: Labour Renfrewshire
Mick Rice: Labour Argyll & Bute
Neil Bibby: Labour Paisley
Paul Martin: Labour Glasgow
Paul Sweeney: Labour West Scotland region
Sarah Atkin: Labour Highlands & Islands
Adam Wilson, Labour councillor for Annandale North
Thomas Rannachan: Labour Glasgow
Perhaps you should remove alex Johnstone from this list, as he died some time ago.
Regards Nick
I think you are being unfair to Alison Evison! She came out in favour of another Indy Ref!
