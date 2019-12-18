LIst of Blue-Blooded Unionists – many of whom in the months ahead will be actively plotting and agitating in favour of retaining the UK. These chappies recognize no Party affiliation in regard to their fervent support of the Union.

Adam Tomkins: Conservative Glasgow

Alex Johnstone: Conservative North East Scotland – Deceased

Andrew Morrison: Conservative Uddingston & Bellshill

Alex Burnett: Conservative Aberdeenshire

Annie Wells: Conservative Glasgow

Brian Whittle: Conservative Kilmarnock

Charles Kennedy: Conservative Linlithgow

Ross Thomson: Conservative Aberdeen

Edward Mountain: Conservative Inverness & Nairn

Dean Lockhart: Conservative Stirling

Donald Cameron: Conservative Argyll & Bute

Graeme Brooks: Conservative Inverclyde

Grahm Hutchison: Conservative Glasgow

Huw Bell: Conservative North East Fife

Iain McGill: Conservative Edinburgh

Jackson Carlaw: Conservative Eastwood

Jamie Johnston: Conservative Orkney

John Lamont: Conservative Berwickshire

John Scott: Conservative Ayr

Kyle Thornton: Conservative Glasgow

Lee Lyons: Conservative Doon Valley

Margaret Mitchell: Conservative Hamilton

Martin Laidlaw: Conservative Kirkcaldy

Miles Briggs: Conservative Edinburgh

Murdo Fraser: Conservative Perthshire

Paul Masterton: Conservative Paisley

Ruth Davidson: Conservative Edinburgh

Struan Mackie: Conservative Caithness

Taylor Muir: Conservative Rutherglen

Alex C-Hamilton: Liberal Democrat Edinburgh

Alison McInnes: Liberal Democrat N E Scotland

Angela MacLean: Liberal Democrat Skye

David Evans: Liberal Democrat Banffshire & Buchan

Eileen McCartin: Liberal Democrat Paisley

Carolyn Caddick: Liberal Democrat Highlands & Islands

Jacquie Bell: Liberal Democrat Midlothian

James Calder: Liberal Democrat Dunfermline

James Harrison: Liberal Democrat Glasgow

Hannah Bettsworth: Liberal Democrat Lothian

Clive Sneddon: Liberal Democrat Angus South

Euan Davidson: Liberal Democrat N E region

Jane-Ann Liston: Liberal Democrat Fife

Liam McArthur: Liberal Democrat Orkney

Mike Rumbles: Liberal Democrat N E Scotland

Pramod Subaraman: Liberal Democrat Edinburgh

Robert Brown: Liberal Democrat Glasgow

Tavish Scott: Liberal Democrat Shetland

Willie Rennie: Liberal Democrat Fife

Alison Evison: Labour Aberdeen – Reported to support a second referendum following the 2017 GE. But is she speaking as the President of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) or as a local councillor suspended from the Labour Party in Aberdeen?

Altany Craik: Labour Fife

Anas Sarwar: Labour Glasgow

Barrie Cunning: Labour Midlothian

Ben Proctor: Labour West Scotland

Bill Butler: Labour Glasgow

Blair Heary: Labour Edinburgh

Craig Martin Labour Falkirk

Elaine Smith Labour Coatbridge

Gerry McGarvey Labour Orkney

Jackie Baillie Labour Dumbarton

Jenny Marra Labour N E Scotland

Joanne McFadden Labour Angus

John Ruddy Labour Angus

Ken McIntosh Labour Eastwood

Leslie Hinds Labour Edinburgh

Leah Franchetti: Labour Caithness

Liz-Anne Handibode: Labour East Kilbride

Margaret McCarthy: Labour Strathkelvin

Mary Fee: Labour Renfrewshire

Mick Rice: Labour Argyll & Bute

Neil Bibby: Labour Paisley

Paul Martin: Labour Glasgow

Paul Sweeney: Labour West Scotland region

Sarah Atkin: Labour Highlands & Islands

Adam Wilson, Labour councillor for Annandale North

Thomas Rannachan: Labour Glasgow