Independence-forget it-SNP plans are devomax with Starmer’s Labour Party

Keir Starmer Aided by The John Smith Foundation To Launch Their Assault on Scotland

The Leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer intends to launch a new devolution deal for Holyrood as part of an attempt to revive Labour’s fortunes in Scotland. Pressure has been building within the Labour movement pushing it towards a “devo-max” proposal that would see the Scottish Parliament take control of more powers and would also include the reform of the House of Lords to give greater representation to the UK’s nations and regions at Westminster.

The John Smith Foundation and its supporters will muster all guns in support of Starmer and the 5th columnists and 77 Brigade will be active.

Judged by the Company they Keep

Effective political strategy nullifies opposition and is usually revealed after the event But the SNP are confident they have absolute control and that any challenges to their political agenda can be first contained and eliminated aided by a group of vociferous individuals who only joined the Party within the last eight years and whose political affiliations are questionable.

Fifth Columnists and the Havoc They Generate

The Westminster, London based Zionist financial cartel loosely titled the Government of the people is well versed in the art of deception as its response to the scare of the 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum proved.

Remedial action was necessary to maintain unionist control and this required that the SNP should first be neutered then merged with the Labour Party branch in Scotland.

The mission would be achieved over a period not exceeding ten years through the use of fifth Columnists who would join the SNP and operate from within bringing about fundamental changes to the pursuit of Scottish independence.

What follows is conjecture but is based on my near 60 years of political activism in Scotland.

If only 20% of what I offer up is true then the SNP government will be forever dammed by its actions and betrayal of the founding principle of the Party, namely full independence for Scotland and divorce from the Westminster Zionist elite that control it.

Westminster Strategy

Glasgow University, a safe haven for Unionists for over 300 years has been selected by Westminster to be the operational control centre.

Baroness Smith, the master spy and widow of Principal Bilderberger, the Late John Smith, set up the John Smith Centre to operate from there.

A growing number of SNP activists and officias are linked to the discredited charity which is a front for the Fife-based Integrity Initiative and 77 Brigade Spying organisations controlled and funded by the Foreign Office in Westminster.

See: (https://caltonjock.com/2019/05/08/tried-and-tested-and-successful-secret-services-tactics-designed-to-damage-credibility-of-scottish-independence/)

The SNP spokesperson for Defence & Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Stewart McDonald MP, Douglas Chapman MP, Chris law MP and SNP frontbench adviser Neal Stewart, enjoyed a fully-funded trip to Ukraine in 2018. The funding source has never been revealed. But in Westminster on their return they regularly took up parliamentary time criticizing Russia. But contributed not a jot about Scottish Independence.

Members of the group and its leader Alyn Smith MP also featured in the November 2020 paper from the SNP Westminster group submitted to the UK Government, an “integrated review of foreign policy and defence.”

Amid the verbiage, there is a clear shift towards multilateralism, a disingenuous softening of the party’s commitment to unilaterally ratifying the UN Treaty on Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons, and a call for Lossiemouth to be the hub for combined Scottish, UK and US P-8 maritime bombers.

This is causing deep concern among veteran anti-nuclear campaigners inside the SNP. See: (https://www.conter.co.uk/blog/2020/11/17/snp-the-week-the-gloves-came-off)

Gethins features in a blog: (https://caltonjock.com/2020/09/24/stephen-gethins-forgot-his-purpose-and-lost-his-seat-at-westminster-now-heading-for-kinross/)

SNP Links to the British American Project

A number of SNP MSP’s succumbed to the temptation of the American dollar and followed trails previously trod by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in the 1990s when they left the UK as staunch supporters of unilateral disarmament only to return two weeks later as confirmed multilateralist’s in line with the policies of the USA.

In Jul 2016, Labour Party Leader Kezia Dugdale MSP, Jenny Gilruth MSP, Nicola Sturgeon’s Civil Service chief of staff (the Executioner) Elizabeth Lloyd and Daily Record Journalist David Clegg enjoyed a two-week working holiday in the USA.

The invitation to attend the all-expenses-paid jaunt had been extended by the organisers of the USA Government-funded International Visitor Leadership Programme.

The inclusion of a pseudo civil servant and a tabloid journalist surprised some.

Clegg would go on to later exclusively reveal intimate details of charges of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond. The government official that leaked the information to him has never been revealed.

Not long after their return Dugdale ended her engagement with her partner and entered into a relationship with Gilruth. An event that raised many eyebrows. See: (https://caltonjock.com/2017/03/16/the-british-american-project-wields-power-over-scotland-through-scottish-born-daniel-defoes/)

Gerrymandering the Membership of the NEC By the NEC

The 2020 election process for the NEC introduced a fundamental change to the governance of the party with the NEC deciding its future direction. Independence was placed on the back burner in favour of Devo-Max.

To facilitate their plans the Party leadership imposed restrictive rules on branch management ensuring that NEC would be enabled to veto and force changes to candidate shortlists so that a marked prevalence of WOKE activists would be listed. The process was duly adopted early in the late summer of 2020 and the NEC has been castrated and is now contolled by WOKE activists.

And What About Independence?

The question is best answered by looking back to the 2014 referendum when only 2 days before the vote the Unionists played their final card and offered Devo max, an option just short of total independence in exchange for a “no” vote.

Scots fell for the ploy which was publically supported by the entire Unionist community and the Queen herself.

Gordon Brown issued a solemn promise stating “There will be no backtracking on the promise, my iron fists will prevent it.”

Gentle John Sweeney, led the Nationalist team in the subsequent negotiations and was completely outflanked by the Unionists who reneged on many of their “Devo max” pledges.

Nothing further was heard from Gordon Brown or any of the other Unionist leaders.

Scottish voters were furious at the betrayal but unable to reverse the outcome of the referendum they bided their time until the next election only 6 months on and decimated the Unionist party’s in Scotland returning a nearly full house of SNP MPs to Westminster with a clear mandate to declare independence. But Sturgeon failed the nation by refusing to open negotiations. So Scots were left at the alter by Quisling politicians once again. But there remains in place this binding statement

“Reflecting the sovereign right of the people of Scotland to determine the form of government best suited to their needs, as expressed in the referendum on 18 September 2014, and in the context of Scotland remaining within the UK, an enhanced devolution settlement for Scotland will be durable, responsive and democratic. And it is agreed that nothing in this report prevents Scotland from becoming an independent country in the future should the people of Scotland so choose.”

A summary of events is here: (https://caltonjock.com/2020/09/19/little-bo-peep-is-losing-her-sheep-is-it-et-tu-for-nicola-sturgeon/)