The Unity between the SNP leadership and the corporate establishment is stark and unhealthy

Jonathon Shafi maps the influence of the corporate lobby in the governance of Scotland. The whole elaborate picture makes for a disturbing read.

The “Economic Recovery Group” set up during the pandemic, was led by the former CEO of Tesco bank, Benny Higgins, who is now Chairman of the estate of Scotland’s largest feudal landowner, the Duke of Buccleuch.

https://www.gov.scot/groups/advisory-council-for-economic-transformation/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://www.buccleuch.com/our-board-executive-committee/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The council to advise on a ten year plan for Scotland to “unleash entrepreneurial potential and grow Scotland’s competitive business base,” included Sir Nick Macpherson, a former Treasury permanent secretary who advised George Osborne to reject a currency union during the 2014 referendum campaign.

https://www.gov.scot/groups/advisory-council-for-economic-transformation/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://www.thenational.scot/news/19431847.nick-macphersons-appointment-snp-economic-council-criticised/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The hotchpotch of word salad this apparently chaotic group arrived at, known as “Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation” has so far produced a couple of events which the press were excluded from, and the formation of a new post known as Scotland’s “Chief Entrepreneur” who is to be paid a salary of £192,000 for working just 8 days a month.

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19947427.tom-gordon-snp-take-risk-dragons-glen-plan-scots-economy/

https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-national-strategy-economic-transformation/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://www.gov.scot/news/appointment-of-chief-entrepreneur/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://news.stv.tv/politics/scottish-governments-192000-chief-entrepreneur-salary-for-eight-days-work-a-month-branded-crass?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

