The Sturgeon inspired Growth Commission left Scotland a vassal state for corporate interests, the City and foreign capital.

The disastrous Growth Commission, the Westminster government’s variant of “independence,” was brought together by Scotland’s premier corporate lobbying firm, Charlotte Street Partners, while the trade unions were excluded.

https://jonathonshafi.substack.com/p/as-the-world-changes-the-snp-stands


https://www.charlottestreetpartners.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#


https://sourcenews.scot/stuc-criticises-lack-of-trade-union-involvement-in-growth-commission/

Charlotte Street Partners acts as a central cog between the leadership of the SNP and the array of business clients represented by the firm.

It worked behind the scenes with IHSL “the controversial private consortium set up to fund, build and run” the disastrous £150 million Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/secret-lobbying-firm-run-snp-20470255?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
