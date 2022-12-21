Sturgeon’s shotgun and society sponger Mhairi Hunter gets on my tits with her banal contributions to political debates

Mhairi Hunter

Born and raised in London Hunter was Surgeon’s constituency manager until 2016.

She was also the councillor for Southside Ward in Glasgow from 2012 until, losing the seat in 2022.

And in 2017 when the SNP was elected to run Glasgow City Council she was appointed to the post of City Convener for Health and Social Integration.

On why she’s involved in politics, she said: “I was brought up in a political household in London so it was quite normal to be involved in politics and be active. What makes me continue to be involved is just believing people together can achieve a fairer society and can improve the quality of life for people.”

So square that with this: Mhairi Hunter and Jennifer Layden are both senior officers in Glasgow whose roles are regarded as a full-time commitment because of their additional responsibilities over a backbench councillor who is paid at two-thirds of the full time rate.

The full-time rate can vary depending on the nature of the role and according to Glasgow’s Register of Interests Layden is paid a salary of £35,000 while Hunter receives £26,000.

Yet both SNP councillors have other paid jobs – Layden works in Humza Yousaf’s office having previously enjoyed a similar role in Margaret Ferrier’s, while Hunter has a role in none other than Nicola Sturgeon’s office and a separate paid commitment as a member of Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

But of course councillors should be properly remunerated – The independent (SLARC) committee recommended a new salary structure for elected councillors in Scotland in 2006.

But the committee is being systematically abused because no one has been scrutinising its work since the former SNP finance minister, Derek Mackay – who resigned in disgrace of course, decided that independent oversight was no longer necessary and that the SLARC committee should be disbanded.

The upshot is that we have large sums of public money being used to pay Glasgow councillors decent salaries to perform a wide range of part-time and full-time jobs – yet these salaries are also being topped up by Holyrood and Westminster SNP MSPs and MPs employing councillors in their offices.

The system is being ‘gamed’ when the public interest demands independent scrutiny, openness and transparency.

http://action4equalityscotland.blogspot.com/2021/09/snp-gaming-system-what-next.html

Gordon Dangerfield takes her to task over her sex and gender announcements