Scottish Labour Plotting to Scupper Scottish Independence aided by the Zionists – But Scottish Muslims will defeat them

The English Labour Party is enthusiastic about Sarwar’s leadership and have invited him to address their MPs at a parliamentary Labour party meeting

During a campaign visit to Glasgow Starmer and Sarwar took a hard line towards the SNP vowing that Labour will never enter into deals with a Sturgeon led SNP even if it meant that the Party would need to go into a minority government following the next general election. They also forcefully stated that they would not grant another independence referendum.

However, there are likely to be further tensions over Labour’s approach to constitutional reform in the UK, spearheaded by a strategy from Gordon Brown. That is now expected to be delayed – perhaps even until September 2022. Brown’s interim strategy was presented to the shadow cabinet before Easter but it divided opinion among shadow ministers some of whom were dissatisfied with how the proposed settlement would affect English regions.

A senior party official compared the new hard-line approach with how self proclaimed Jewish Zionist Starmer dealt with antisemitism, saying: “Starmer and Sarwar implicitly understand the threat the SNP is to the success of the Labour Party in Scotland and arguments will be made that Labour cannot form a majority and would be dependent on SNP support are likely to form a key plank of the Tories’ attack at the next election.

Are the Jewish Zionist’s planning to scupper Sturgeon’s bid for Scottish independence?

There are concerns that Nicola Sturgeon is being lined up for “the Corbyn treatment” after coming under ferocious attack by Zionists for daring to criticise Israel. They have even described her words as tantamount to the “desecration of a synagogue”. The astonishing volley of anti-Semitism allegations against Sturgeon is being viewed in some quarters as part of a concerted effort to destabilise the leadership of the SNP and the independence movement which enjoys a huge public support in Scotland.

Scottish independence is not in the interests of Israel and its supporters, who believe that the break-up of the United Kingdom would lead to the removal of the nuclear weapons from the naval base in Faslane. This, it is feared, could jeopardise Britain’s status as a nuclear power and its automatic seat on the UN Security Council. The SNP is already considering proposals to have the nuclear weapons removed from Scottish soil within three years of the country becoming independent.

Israel relies on the unconditional support of its allies on the Security Council, of which the United Kingdom, France and the US are its greatest friends. Known collectively as the P5, the other permanent members are China and Russia. Any one of them can veto a resolution, which often proves invaluable to the rogue Zionist state which has violated or ignored nearly 200 UN Resolutions since it was created in occupied Palestine in 1948.

Sturgeon only recently kick-started an independence campaign with a view to making preparations next year for a vote on independence in October 2023. Shortly after announcing the plans an attack was launched by the Union of Jewish Students president Nina Freedman who told The Times: “Jewish students in Scotland are a vital part of the Scottish Jewish community, and these actions by the SNP have a large impact on their Jewish life and wider university experience. We have seen across the UK that when BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] is implemented, campus becomes incredibly hostile for Jewish students.” The student group is an opponent of the Scottish government’s criticism of trade between Scotland and illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, pointed out that similar measures are not taken against other states that have territorial disputes, such as Tibet, Kashmir or Cyprus. “When the Jewish state is singled out then that is as much anti-Semitism as the desecration of a synagogue,” it insisted.

The special relationship between the Scottish Government and Israel was fractured in May when Sturgeon urged Tel Aviv to halt the violence after armed Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. “Attacking a place of worship at any time is reprehensible, but attacking a mosque during Ramadan is utterly indefensible,” she said. “It is also a violation of international law. Israel should heed calls to halt the violence immediately.”

Despite meeting representatives of the Jewish community in August in an effort to calm some of their more outraged leaders, it is clear that Sturgeon’s appeasement strategy has failed. Co-founder of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Mick Napier, has even asked if she is being “lined up for the Corbyn treatment”.

This was a reference to the ousting of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his replacement by self-proclaimed Zionist Sir Keir Starmer. Following Corbyn’s removal, at least one leading pro-Israel lobbyist claimed credit for his defeat. “The beast is slain,” declared Joe Glasman. Rejoicing that the pro-Israel Zionist lobby had defeated Corbyn. He ranted: “They tried to kill us [but] we won.” Glasman is the head of the political investigations team at the influential anti-Palestinian group, the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism.

It is well known that Scottish politician Angus Robertson, who was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture in May this year, is being groomed to take over from Sturgeon, although she dismissed rumours that she is stepping down any time soon. Robertson is viewed as a close ally of Israel since an undercover TV investigation exposed the power and influence of the pro-Israel Zionist lobby in British politics. Zionists clearly regard him as a safe pair of hands.

According to Napier, “Whereas Scottish Jewry has courted the Scottish Government assiduously in recent years, they now claim that discouraging trade and investment in Israel’s illegal settlements expresses hostility to Scottish Jews. Not only hostility but Jew-hatred on a par with the desecration of Jewish houses of worship. Given Scottish Jewry’s record of inventing incidents of anti-Semitism, it is no real surprise that the Scottish government, political parties and mainstream media have all refused to respond to this latest provocation.”

Indeed, until now, most of the media in Scotland have ignored the Zionist attack on Sturgeon, which will come as a relief to her aides and supporters. The memory is still fresh of the hounding of Jeremy Corbyn and the subsequent “witch hunt” and near civil war which has left the Labour Party in tatters.

Comment:

Over the past three years Sturgeon has been implementing an SNP recruitment strategy centred on attracting first time, LBGT and Muslim voters, of which there are approximately 100,000, a number expected to double in number over the next ten years. In contrast the Jewish community of Scotland, (few of whom vote SNP) is about 6000 and reducing. There just might be merit in Sturgeon’s apparent madness!!!!

Muslim organisations receive more public funding for ‘equality’ than all other religious groups put together in Scotland. Almost 60% of the multi-million grant funds given out by the Equality Unit go to Muslim groups.

Since November 2014, the Glasgow-based, Ahl Al Bait Muslim charitable organisation “Love Life Waste Less” project has been awarded more than £220,000 through the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund. The project offers: free support to help the Middle Eastern Community of Glasgow to reduce carbon emissions in the areas of energy, waste and food. Project activities include home energy advice visits to help improve household energy efficiency and tackle fuel poverty. Other initiatives focus on repair and upcycling, food growing, food waste and sustainable cookery. The project also offers interactive climate change educational workshops and climate leadership training.

