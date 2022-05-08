Categories
Uncategorized

The Sturgeon generated euphoric razzmatazz over success in Dundee promises false hope – The city will vote “No” in her much muted 2023 referendum

Dundee City

The SNP have narrowly taken control of the city council in Dundee, affectionately awarded the title the “Yes” city after it voted to leave the UK in the 2014 Independence referendum together with Glasgow.

But Sturgeons claims that the results in Dundee vindicate her governments approach to independence are fanciful in the extreme.

A review of the voting pattern of those that voted contradicts her euphoric razzmatazz. Her plans for a referendum will founder badly. With luck she might then resign.

2014 Referendum

Yes 57%
No 43%

2023 Referendum Projected
Yes 48%
No 52%

