Scottish independence is not in Sturgeons political brief- Statistics reveal the truth she’s done nuthin!!!

A significant number of the Alba Party founder members are former stalwarts of the SNP who became disillusioned with the Stalinist doctrinal centralisation of decision making on the Party leader to the exclusion of wiser council from the NEC and wider membership and decided to take the message of independence to Scots through the medium of a new party dedicated to taking Scotland forward to independence with this aim being the overriding purpose of the party.

Many Scots still have little knowledge of Alba which has only been in existence for a year, despite the sterling efforts of its members and candidates pounding the streets of their constituencies day and night throughout the month of April and early May 2022. The foregoing is coupled with a blanket media ban encouraged by the SNP leadership cabal who call the shots through the provision of significant financial support to newspapers and other media outlets preventing the reporting of ALBA party policies and candidates across all unionist and nationalist outlets.

In voting for the SNP many Scots are sticking with what they believe is a sustained and determined effort by the SNP leadership to gain independence for Scotland even when provided with facts and figures that completely refute this. Why? Fear is the motivating factor!! Many are aware the SNP membership are simply not interested in gaining independence since success would bring an end to the £31-£40 million annual financial gravy train presently transferred from the coffers of the nation to a select group of 800+ SNP politicians many of have been in the employ of the SNP their entire working life and their political careers are riddled with examples of incompetence so gross it is beyond any justification for them to remain in the public employ

I will wind up this article by addressing Sturgeon’s irresponsible claims about the outcome of the local elections which she is purporting to be the launch pad for an independence referendum in 2023. No it bloody isn’t !!!

I had a closer look at the Aberdeen results, see below. A count of first preference votes only is revealing. The outcome of a referendum in 2023 would bring a result unchanged from 2014.

That is the progress Sturgeon has made in respect of independence. Nowt.

Yes: 41.39% No: 58.61% Outcome: 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum

Yes: 42% No: 58% Projected outcome 2023 Scottish Independence Referendum

Ward 1: Dyce / Bucksburn / Danestone

Unionist 3481

Nationalist 3022

Ward 2: Bridge of Don

Unionist 2953

Nationalist 3752

Ward 3: Kingswells / Sheddocksley / Summerhill

Unionist 2993

Nationalist 1699

Ward 4: Northfield / Mastrick North

Unionist 1527

Nationalist 2147

Ward 5: Hilton / Woodside / Stockethill

Unionist 1994

Nationalist 2053

Ward 6: Tillydrone / Seaton / Old Aberdeen

Unionist 1148

Nationalist 1391

Ward 7: Midstocket / Rosemount

Uionist 2483

Nationalist 2206

Ward 8: George Street / Harbour

Unionist 1444

Nationalist 1940

Ward 9: Lower Deeside

Unionist 4032

Nationalist 1358

Ward 10: Hazlehead / Queens Cross / Countesswells

Unionist 7054

Nationalist 1703

Ward 11: Airyhall / Broomhill / Garthdee

Unionist 4013

Nationalist 1859

Ward 12: Torry / Ferryhill

Unionist 2152

Nationalist 2509

Ward 13: Kincorth / Nigg / Cove

Unionist 2232

Nationalist 2536