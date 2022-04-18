“Scotland is not a State -Westminster simply decided to delegate the C’wealth games to be held in Glasgow, a city of the UK” and other supporting evidence

The act of Union 1707
Ah!! Scottish Utopia!!! promises, promises, promises betrayal, betrayal, betrayal. 1745 Culloden. and the butchery of German Geordie, his son, and the English army.
But you see we Scots were sold out by a few unelected lords who took English bribes and betrayed Scotland
From that time Scotland has been brutally asset-stripped by an avaricious Westminster government. All roads lead to London!!!
All revenue accrued in the UK is passed to the English Exchequer. Westminster’s financial needs are then allocated after which the Secretary of State for Scotland is handed a budget, top sliced from the Scottish Grant. The residue, (decreasing annually as areas of responsibility are removed from Holyrood) passes to the Scottish government.
No one really knows the full extent of revenue gathered by Scotland. eg Whisky manufactured, blended and bottled in Scotland is transported to England for worldwide distribution. The tax collected is credited to England. £3-5billion annually.
But the annual GERS financial report falsely records Scotland to be in receipt of £ billion’s more from Westminster than it contributes.
This is quoted routinely by Unionists in support of their argument that Scotland is too wee and too poor to survive as a nation. The statement is utter nonsense and has been debunked by many independent financial experts.
Then, if minded to do so – throws Scotland a few scraps to keep them quiet.
New untested ideas about tax collection. Probably unworkable. Introduce new measures in Scotland first The jocks are well indoctrinated to Westminster’s authority. eg Poll Tax Experiment Yup!!
Industry!! – Order books a bit light!! – Close Scotland down. Relocate companies to England.
Coal mining industry!!! – Bloody minded Jocks and their Unions. Shut it down. Leave the coal in the ground. Purchase cheap dirty coal from Poland and South America.
Car production, Shut it down and transfer it from Linwood and Bathgate to England.
Steel production – Shut it down move production to England then Sell it to India for a pittance
Retain a massively upgraded Trident nuclear weapons and submarine fleet – Yes!! But voters will not allow nuclear missiles or submarines to be based within 150 miles of population centres in England. Bugger it – locate them in Glasgow. Scots votes count for nothing at Westminster.
The homing of the nuclear submarine fleet and missile systems in Faslane precludes any major shipping industry on Clyde. Shut it down.
Construction of a few battleships, kit constructed in England, then shipped to Glasgow for assembly will keep the natives happy.
Fighting Johnny Foreigner!! – troops required – Not a problem – Get them from Scotland. The Jocks must pay their way in the Union. In the absence of finance, blood will do.
Shut down their factories – get the buggers on the dole or offer job security through service in the forces.
Death and lifetime incapacity for many young Scots incurred through injury on active service in many cavalier military actions entered into by Westminster.
Gordon Brown’s answer to the ever-increasing incidence. The Westminster government cannot afford to meet their needs.
Create “Cash for Heros” a charity for injured servicemen – Appoint half a dozen cronies to manage it. All on six-figure salaries. As public awareness recedes it’ll die a natural death.
Charitable housing for wounded – handicapped soldiers – no way, let the Scottish public find the money.
Upgrade the UK infrastructure. A great idea and much needed, but England is allocated the vast bulk of available finance so that a massive programme of works, eg. HS2/3 and numerous other high-cost projects in London and the South East of England can be completed.
Net tax and other revenues to the UK reveal Scotland’s financial contribution to the foregoing works to be many £billions but there are no direct benefits to Scotland. The Westminster government issues assurance that Scotland will be given finance to allow similar works to be completed but not before 2030. Now that’s a kick in the teeth!!!
Scotland – Natives restless – give them a “wee talking shop parliament” but retain power in England. William Hague clarified Scotland’s place in the Union:
“Scotland is not a state. Westminster simply decided to delegate the games to be held in Glasgow, a city of the UK”
Will Scots find the confidence to ask for another independence referendum after being so heavily defeated in 2014??
They appear to have swallowed the Westminster message. Scots are too timid and stupid to try again. Their continued acceptance of abuse heaped upon them by Westminster justifies the statement.
The Jocks are Luddites!!! Witness the Labour Party in Scotland. Returned to power at Westminster for nearly 60 years. They really did vote for donkeys wearing a labour badge and paid the price of suffering rampant corruption.
Moaning Jocks!!! Promise them jam tomorrow – They’ll believe anything Yup! that’s it, buy the buggers off with a few sweeteners.
30 years of austerity imposed on Scots by an incompetent Westminster government yet 55% choose to remain loyal to the most corrupt Union of sovereign nations ever created. Hell, mend them!!!!
Rabbie Burns got it right when he wrote that “a parcel of rogues” sold Scotland out 300 years ago
The next referendum will provide another chance for Scots to get rid of Westminster politicians and their sycophantic useless Peers of the realm.
The fate of Scotland should be in Scottish hands not the grubby paws of a bunch of rich toffs, lords and even richer barons at Westminster. Feathering their own nests, selling the nation into bondage.
In 2014 the Unionists said they loved Scotland and implored Scots to remain in the Union and the European Community. And we did.
The betrayal of the Unionist vow, to devolve to Scotland full fiscal authority and many other areas of governance was not long coming.
Only 3 months on from the referendum the Unionists thumbed their noses at Scotland and devolved little of any significance. Rubbing salt into the wounds they even attempted to con Scotland out of finance that rightfully belonged in Holyrood.
The Unionists paid the price for their devious tactics at the next General Election when they were nearly wiped out in Scotland.
Scottish politicians who were returned to Westminster in 2015 genuinely tried to function effectively, but in a repeat of the well-rehearsed abuse meted out to Irish politicians by the Unionists at the turn of the twentieth century they failed to land any effective blows, culminating in a short-lived protest when they walked out of the Commons in frustration.
6 replies on ““Scotland is not a State -Westminster simply decided to delegate the C’wealth games to be held in Glasgow, a city of the UK” and other supporting evidence”
2023 will be the turning point in Scottish politics (I Hope) and in my empty head the only thing that keeps rattling about is why did Sturgeon (SNP) pick 2023? One thing is for certain even if Scotland was Independent today, there are those among us who’d sell Scotland again for verry little of no gain because Scotland means F-all to them and why would it there not Scottish even if they were born here. We need a leader which we have never had not even Alex Salmond would turns around and say’s to the UK on what authority do you base Westminster or even Englsih MP have a right over the citizens of Scotland. The SNP have went dark and are a rouge group of people acting in self interest before national interest.
Nicola Sturgeons family loyalty rests with England. and she is pinning her hopes for the future on Labour winning the next GE but not by an overall majority so that she can persuade Starmer to put DEVOMAX on the negotiating table.
That is essential material CJ.
None of the ‘happy clappy’ stuff – we need to generate anger about this Union anti-dividend.
I think you should share widely with other blogsites such as Yours For Scotland (Iain Lawson) and Barrhead Boy (Roddy MacLeod).
thank you. I do share with the persons named but I am not linked to anyone else so I am dependent on others passing on the word. I am getting increasingly angry at the lack of progress to independence and am disappointed that those on the side of right have not been able to nail the lies about Alex Salmond spread by the SNP LGBTQ+ group leadership
Scotland is a colony. Has been since 1707 because as history shows the treaty was never honoured, repeatedly broken.
Westminster as it has shown repeatedly can do what it wishes to Scotland. The people of Scotland are but some colonised raggedy people. And if need be, and we see this by the hostile action of the police and prosecution against indy politicians and campaigners, the security military administration of state is ready and poised to do whatever is required to retain its colony.
SNP activist lawyer Willie McCrae is widely reported to have been killed by the deep state and of course in NI the killing of human rights lawyers Pat Finnucane and Rosemary Nelson show how easy that type of behaviour from the state is.
Indeed, by reference to countries around the world who fought for independence from Britain, most had to resort to physical action against the murderous oppressors. Britain sadly understands but one thing.
But let us not despair. The UK may have bitten off much more than it can chew. Yes it has armed and trained the military in Ukraine, send them missiles, frigates and other such kit, and now with a war underway, deploying ever more special forces and advisors to imbed and fight alongside the Ukrainian military. But now British troops are being killed in the fight, being captured as prisoners of war, as the war ramps up ever more and more.
The UK is at war with Russia and Russia knows it. And with the UK and the US piling in weaponry and special forces, out right conflict with the main western belligerents is now becoming a reality which coupled with economic sanctions which seem to impact our economies as much as, maybe even more than the Russians, Scottish independence and the clamour for it may very well change and change utterly as we get dragged into a war not of our choice.
Quite how long the British propaganda machine can keep a hapless populace on side is a big big question. In the meantime watch your standard of living, your savings, your pension pot go down the pan, and wait for the big bang.
There has never been devolution for England, nor a GERS. If there were, we would begin to see the light. It has never been explained in terms that are remotely logical why England would have a tiny deficit and the other three parts massive deficits accounting almost for the whole. It makes no sense in population terms, yet most never question it.
