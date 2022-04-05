Return of the White Helmets under a different guise as NATO ramps up its predatory fake news campaign against Russia in Ukraine

Allegations of war crimes against Russian forces in Ukraine

The alleged discovery of mass graves in Bucha – and many eyewitness accounts of sexual violence at the hands of Russian troops have led US President Joe Biden to call for Vladimir Putin to face trial for war crimes.

Russia’s UN ambassador has denied any massacre in Bucha and accused Ukraine of engaging in a “staged provocation” with Western countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of genocide and is due to address the UN Security Council on 5 April 2022.

Funding The White Helmets

the organisation is funded through the UK Government’s £1bn Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF)

They are used as:

A means of supporting and lending credibility to opposition structures A supposedly impartial organisation that corroborates UK government accusations against Russia

There has been controversy regarding the CSSF, as details of some of the projects it funds are secret and even senior MPs are not told what they are.

The 2017 Annual Report provides revealing details:

The Jo Cox Memorial Fund

One million pounds were raised in her honour in just three days. The scale and speed of the public response were overwhelming and showed how powerful her story was. Finance raised was to be used to support causes she believed in, including The White Helmets: Volunteer search and rescue workers in Syria. Unarmed and neutral, these heroes have saved more than 51,000 lives from under the rubble and brought hope to the region.

Who are the White helmets?

The murder of a rising star in UK politics, Jo Cox, MP sent shock waves across the world. Within hours of her death, a special fund was established in her name to raise money. One cause supported was the Syrian White Helmets.

But credible allegations soon surfaced that the plea for financial support was a cynical exploitation of Jo Cox’s murder to revive the flagging credibility of a US State Department & UK Foreign Office asset on the ground in Syria.

The alleged “non-governmental” organisation received funding from at least three major NATO governments, including $23 million from the US Government and $29 million (£19.7 million) from the UK Government, $4.5 million (€4 million) from the Dutch Government. In addition, it received material assistance and training funded and run by a variety of other EU Nations.

The White Helmets were established as a crucial component of a US, UK and NATO shadow state operation inside Syria. The group was essential to the propaganda stream that prosecuted a merciless media and political campaign against the elected Syrian government and permitted the US and NATO to justify their regime of crippling economic and humanitarian sanctions against the Syrian people.

The ‘NGO’ blueprint was successful and might well be deployed in future destabilizing operations providing a direct intra-venus line into the field of battle and acting as a conduit for information, equipment and medical support.

The foregoing matches the projected future of warfare described as “swarming” and is outlined in a report produced by the RAND Corporation entitled: Swarming and the Future of Conflict.

“The emergence of a military doctrine based on swarming pods and clusters requires that defence policymakers develop new approaches to connectivity and control and achieve a new balance between the two. Far more than traditional approaches to battle, swarming clearly depends upon robust information flows. Securing these flows, therefore, can be seen as a necessary condition for successful swarming.”

Relevant articles and interviews are provided below. There needs to be a serious public and political re-evaluation of the morality of funding the US, UK and NATO groups established to further “regime change” objectives.

White Helmets exposed as US, UK agents embedded with Al Nusra and ISIS

“Behind the Headline,” investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley pulled back the curtain on anti-Assad ‘freedom fighters’ and ‘moderate rebels,’ revealing a carefully calibrated propaganda campaign to drive the US / UK intervention in the war-torn country.” Watch:

Mint Press: US Propaganda War in Syria: Report Ties White Helmets to US Intervention

“White Helmets’ primary function is propaganda” reported an independent journalist, who tied the group to George Soros and the controversial advocacy group Avaaz.”

Sputnik: Soros Sponsored NGO in Syria Aims at Ousting Assad not Saving Civilians

“One of the largest humanitarian organizations operating in war-torn Syria – the White Helmets – has been accused of being an anti-government propaganda arm that encourages direct foreign intervention.”

21st Century Wire: Syria’s White Helmets, War by Way of Deception Part 1

This piece examines the role of the Syria Civil Defence aka,’ The White Helmets’ currently operating in Syria and takes a closer look at their financial sources and mainstream media partners in order to better determine if they are indeed “neutral” as media moguls proclaim these “humanitarians” to be.

21st Century Wire: Part II. Syria’s White Helmets, “Moderate” Executioners

The NGO hydra has no more powerful or influential serpentine head in Syria than the Syria Civil Defence aka The White Helmets who, according to their leader and creator, James Le Mesurier, hold greater sway than even ISIS or Al Nusra confabs over the Syrian communities. This article explores the White Helmet’s involvement in terrorist executions of civilians, particularly in Aleppo.

21st Century Wire: Humanitarian Propaganda War Against Syria – Led by Avaaz and the White Helmets

“The White Helmets in their haste to point the finger of blame at Moscow, managed to tweet about Russia’s airstrikes several hours before the Russian Parliament actually authorized the use of the Air Force in Syria.” ~ Sott.net

Eva Bartlett: Human Rights Front Groups Warring on Syria

This page will continue to expand as more so-called “Human Rights” groups are outed for propagating anti-Syria war rhetoric and false allegations against the Syrian government and the Syrian Arab Army. As it is, the list of players is quite extensive. Below, I’ll list the known HR front people and groups (many, if not most, with links to the US State Department and criminals like George Soros).

Ron Paul Institute: Syria the Propaganda Ring

We have demonstrated that the White Helmets are an integral part of the propaganda vanguard that ensures obscurantism of fact and propagation of Human Rights fiction that elicits the well-intentioned and self-righteous response from a very cleverly duped public. A priority for these NGOs is to keep pushing the No Fly Zone scenario which has already been seen to have disastrous implications for innocent civilians in Libya, for example.

We will add to the above articles and interviews as they become available. Vanessa Beeley has just completed a speaking tour of the UK and Iran during which she highlighted the role of the NGO complex in general and the White Helmets in particular as a new breed of predatory humanitarianism being unleashed against target nations. Videos of her talks will be published as soon as they become available from the AV7 conference and Frome Stop War.

Author Vanessa Beeley is a contributor to 21WIRE, and since 2011, she has spent most of her time in the Middle East reporting on events there – as an independent researcher, writer, photographer and peace activist. She is also a member of the Steering Committee of the Syria Solidarity Movement, and a volunteer with the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine. See more of her work at her blog The Wall Will Fall.

