The Scottish Government legislates for the majority not the minority and LBGTQ+ policies will be retained and greatly expanded in Scottish schools.

Schoolteachers rule over parents rights in Scotland

The current debate over gender discussions in Scottish schools is driven, in part by seemingly endless revelations highlighting the SNP government, education authorities and teachers alleged abuse of their privileged positions in society through the compulsory imposition on children of the LGBTQ+ agenda.

Teachers are briefed to “create an environment that fosters the exploration of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.” actively undermining the traditional role of parents through the witholding of information on their children’s inclusion in LGBTQ+ clubs, and the tactics they use for identifying and recruiting them at an early age including tracking their internet use.

Advice is available to teachers on best practice for subverting parents, deflecting obstructive communities, and discussions of the principals of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes the provision of LGBTQ+ information and support to teenage club organisers who equip members with the confidence to answer questions resolving issues that might be raised by interfering parents who do not wish their child to be involved in such activities.

Anonymity is maintained since the retention of written membership records is discouraged and teachers routinely disguise the true nature and purpose of clubs by giving them names such as “Community Skills Club”, “Equality Club” etc.

Any indications of parental opposition “fighting-back” are defused by ensuring teenagers are briefed to first emphasise to their parents the negativity of bullying and its links to children who might be “different” before going on to highlight “gender identification” and the support of it which authority argues is the key to the success of the schools anti-bullying policies.

On occasion parents who continue with their objections are being asked to consider removing their children to private education.

The Scottish Government has said it legislates for the majority not the minority and LBGTQ+ policies will be retained and greatly expanded in Scottish schools.