Graphic ‘Gender Queer’ sex books for children
Unknown to many parents the book “Gender Queer” is readily available for student consumption in Scottish schools. It tells a story of a child struggling with gender conformity through adolescence to adulthood and includes a number of graphics of LGBT sexual experiences.
Cartoons include descriptive situations such as “coming out,” discovering “auto androphilia” (defined as a female sexually aroused by the thought of having male genitalia), and bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction.
“Gender queer” is dictionary defined as “of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity cannot be categorized as solely male or female.” and discussions of alternative gender identities like “genderqueer” a form of the mental illness “gender dysphoria” are increasingly prevalent in classrooms from kindergarden age.
But there is a growing public concern about school curriculums requiring such discussions and an ever increasing number of graphically explicit publications and parents are pressurising local authorities and the Scottish Government, (with little evidence of success) to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in primary schools.
2 replies on “Gender Queer – is the shape of things to come!”
This publication and its place in the curriculum of primary school education can only lead to more confusion in young minds too immature to understand the complexities therein.
I find it difficult to comprehend the lack of challenge coming from the teaching profession and their Trade Union organisations in combatting this insidious imposition which could be considered tantamount to indoctrination.
It is perhaps not too difficult to understand that this teaching ‘aid’ comes from a Scottish Government led by a First Minister who refuses to come to terms with her own sexuality and who has continued to endorse the Sandyford Clinics prescribing of puberty blocking drugs to
adolescents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My information is that the teachers are willing participants in the assault on the morality of society. In many ways the removal of children from the influence of parents fits the agenda of Sturgeon and Swinney’s rejected “named person scheme”. I wasn’t aware of the Sandyford Clinic activities but I expect there will be a linkback to some US financial conglomerate. The LGBTQ agenda is driven by big bucks..
LikeLiked by 3 people