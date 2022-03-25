Andy Wightman-battles for Scotland-betrayed by the “Greens”-now a voice in the political wilderness of Scotland-ALBA is his future- join us Andy

The Clearances had repercussions for the British Army
In 1854 Britain declared war on Russia and all was not going well. Highland regiments, so conspicuous in the past, were now equally conspicuous by their absence. “Where are the Highlanders?” was asked.
The Duke of Sutherland hastily travelled from London to Dunrobin Castle and enquired why there were no Highland volunteers.
An elderly gentleman replied:
“Your Grace’s mother and predecessors applied to our fathers for men upon former occasions and our fathers responded to their call. They made us liberal promises, which neither them nor you performed. We are, we think, a little wiser than our fathers, and we estimate your promises of today at the value of theirs.”
“Besides you should bear in mind that your predecessors and yourself expelled us in a most cruel and unjust manner from the land which our fathers held in lien from your family.”
“I do assure your Grace that it is the prevailing opinion in this country, that should the Czar of Russia take possession of Dunrobin Castle and Stafford House next term, that we could not expect worse treatment at his hands than we have experienced at the hands of your family for the last 50 years.”
In Sutherland there were no volunteers. The young men who refused to volunteer called a public meeting stating:
“We have no country to fight for. You robbed us of our land and gave it to the sheep. Therefore, since you have preferred sheep to men, let sheep defend you.”
“we are resolved that there shall be no volunteers or recruits from Sutherland shire.”
“Yet we assert that we are as willing as our forefathers were to peril life and limb in defence of our Queen and country were our wrongs and long-enduring oppression redressed, wrongs which will be remembered in Sutherland by every true Highlander as long as grass grows and water runs.”
http://www.yourphotocard.com/Ascanius/documents/The%20history%20of%20the%20Highland%20clearances.pdf
4 replies on “Andy Wightman-battles for Scotland-betrayed by the “Greens”-now a voice in the political wilderness of Scotland-ALBA is his future- join us Andy”
Only one problem with this, Andy doesn’t seem to be a great supporter of independence, but only through independence will allow Scotland to take on and run with Andys ideas with any chance of success, I would love to see Scotlands landowners lose land and for it to be given to those who would utilise it to make it a permanent home and allow folk to become self-sufficient, growing vegetables, raising livestock, and off-grid power generation whether through hydro (whirlpool generator if they have a stream for example) solar or wind with battery back up, not for building buildings that would be used only for self-catering
His writings indicate his strongly held negative views about persons of title, privilege, wealth or other standing of power owning large tracts of land in Scotland. But I agree with your sentiment that he has until now chosen not to give his overt support to Scottish Independence. But I remain hopeful he will look closely at ALBA’s constitution and realise it is very different from the centrally controlled SNP and Green Party. Alex Salmond views, attitude, aspirations and political thinking have changed greatly in the last year or so and I am confident there is a place in ALBA for Andy. He just needs to pick up the phone.
Wightman is a single issue player. Unfortunately his game is not Scottish Independence or for that matter changing of the guard that currently controls Holyrood.
During his stint on the Inquiry into the machinations of Sturgeon and her co-conspirators who sought to emasculate the character of Alex Salmond he had a unique opportunity to expose the lies being peddled by the key players, he chose not to. His antipathy towards Salmond was palpable.
Wightman chose to ally himself with Kezia Dugdale in a fairly recent civil defamation action
which in my mind is a key indicator as to where his ‘loyalties’ lie in Unionism v Independence
debate. He could aye go an’ hiv a word in Sarah Smiths lug an get he’self sortit oot wi’ a sinecure!
another view is very welcome. I wasn’t aware of his support to Dugdale who is an agent of the Whitehall and the other link to Sarah Smith. Very interesting indeed. It might be he is bent on exposing the lies!!
