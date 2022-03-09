Britain would never resort to playing both sides against each other. Would it?

The Langley Intelligence Group Network (L.I.G.N.E.T.)

Is a fully independent intelligence and forecasting service whose mission is to analyse and report on geopolitical risks.

Langley Report on the British Defence Industry – Trade Over Principles

Relations between London and Moscow may be strained over Ukraine, but that didn’t stop the British defence industry from selling more than £150m in arms to Russia.

Remarkably, at the same time Britain sold armaments to Ukraine it disguised the sale of “sniper rifle parts” by relabelling the shipments “parts for hunting rifles”.