Swinney I decide the sex education curriculum so button up!!

Oct 2019: The National Parent Forum of Scotland (NPFS) conducted an online meeting to discuss matters arising from John Swinney’s new curriculum for Scottish children.

Right from the start parents expressed anger at his addition without discussion and agreement of a new relationship, sexual health and parenthood programme to the curriculum.

Providing graphic descriptions of what was being taught to kids a father said:

“Right from the beginning of primary school they are teaching that sex is assigned at birth and gender is a subjective factor. I think that is a very dangerous and confusing message for young people. Masturbation is being positively promoted in schools. Children as young as 6yo are getting compulsory sex education lessons on ‘self-stimulation’ and touching themselves.”

NPFS chair Joanna Murphy reminded the father that the session was being streamed online. To which the father replied:

“If what I am raising is not suitable for discussion among a group of adults how can it possibly be suitable to talk about in schools?”

He continued:

“The curriculum features links to video content directing older pupils to erogenous zones in the anus. And one lesson plan explains that in some cultures male masturbation is seen as a waste of semen, which is supposed to be about creating life. And transgender life is introduced between P5 and P7. One lesson plan encourages kids to be whatever kind of girl or boy they want to be, free from stereotypes and gender-biased expectations”.

Swinney replied:

“A lot of care has been taken to ensure that the contents of the material are truly age appropriate. That involved extensive dialogue with a number of organisations whose confidence I have wanted to make sure are in place around these materials. It is promoting nothing. It is equipping young people with a knowledge and an understanding of what they can make their judgments about as responsible citizens. It simply deals with the world as it is and makes sure that young people will be equipped to handle that. I understand that there will be parental opinion that will not like this, and that should be a source of dialogue with schools to resolve that issue. I repeat my commendation for the materials . . . I don’t think we should allow our young people to be able, without context, to see things and experience things in our society that we have not properly equipped them for.”

Comment: End of discussion. But I am wondering, as I am sure you are also, just who were the “organisations” Swinney dialogued with!! Stonewall!!! for one I bet.