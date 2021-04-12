Rhys Crilley betrays the ideals of his profession in his unwarranted attacks on Alba

Rhys Crilley, is a native of Wakefield in West Yorkshire who lives in Glasgow. He is a gifted academic, prolific writer and university lecturer. His primary interests are in war, militarism, scandals and outrage.

His partner is leading WOKE activist, Councillor Rhiannon Spear and through her he maintains close political relationships with senior SNP leaders and actively supports the policies they espouse. To that end it is important that readers of his political articles give due deference to his situation as it is in April 2021.

Election 2021: Why is Alex Salmond’s Alba Party polling poorly? By Rhys Crilley

Rhys Crilley (WOKE) supporter and guest columnist for the Herald asked the question of readers but produced no evidence to support his claims. Very poor journalism. But he did get a response from some readers.

David P S****:

Why? Total failure on the part of the media to print anything but abuse, innuendo and personal attacks, and the cowardice of the same media in failing to hold the SNP government and NS to account in any way whatever for their actions in attempting to frame an innocent man.

Crilley’s remarks about support for trans rights infer that he alone is sufficiently well informed and humane to pontificate on this. In fact I’d suggest that very few people regard trans rights as an issue which will affect their vote, but as far as this opinion piece is concerned it give him another stick to hit Alba with. Really if this wasn’t written by Crilley, it could as well have been scrawled by some overheated youth in Nic’s office.

As a long term (now former) member of the SNP I experienced the lean days when we had little support. We routinely struggled to get a quorum for branch meetings. So Crilley’s observations that Alba is struggling to make an impact is disingenuous. Alba will grow, in time for the election. and, where I am now is vastly preferable to being a supporter of a party which oversaw the shambles of the Salmond trials, the internal gerrymandering of the rules to eliminate dissenters, the alleged disappearance of £600,000 of funds, secret unrecorded meetings with donors who were subsequently awarded preferential treatment. So don’t waste my time or Alba’s with your pseudo intellectual (“tropes” indeed, Dr Crilley, pretentious or what?) tripe.

Zander T***

And to be expected, Rhys Crilley, the author of this piece is at the forefront of Trans Rights, the GRA and gender self-ID. He is all for and 100% behind and in support of Trans men, who have self-ID as a woman, free rein to enter Ladies toilets, everywhere in Scotland. Here’s what he wrote on June 6th 2019:

“The Scottish government’s ongoing review of the Gender Recognition Act has also brought bathroom politics to the fore. Some politicians and pundits have suggested that allowing transwomen to use women’s toilets threatens the safety of women. But research shows that places with trans-inclusive bathrooms have no recorded instances of harassment or assault from transgender people.”

So to all women of Scotland, if you are unhappy with the idea of men dressed as women coming into a public toilet whilst you are there, do not vote SNP and do not vote GREEN. In fact whatever you do, if you find this disturbing, say nothing, because the SNP and the GREENS will send you to jail via the Hate Crime Bill. Scotland has truly become a most unpleasant wee country in which to reside. (The Herald, today)