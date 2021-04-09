SNP Manifesto Commitment to the LGBTI Community We Will Change Scottish Society

The SNP manifesto commitment to the LGBTI network says it all

01: Seek full devolution from the UK government of employment, equality and immigration

02: Introduce measures ensuring LGBT+ and intersex people are treated with dignity, respect and free from discrimination

03: Reform Gender recognition laws and recognise non-binary people in all official documents

04: Pardon retrospectively where needed, pardons for gay and bi people criminalised for their sexuality

05: Provide funding for life-saving PrEP medication

06: Protect the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act

07: Outlaw dangerous and discredited conversion therapy

08: Champion LGBT+ equality and human rights worldwide

The inclusion of such a radical programme of change in the manifesto, without discussion with or approval of party members breaks new ground for a Party which is at sixes and sevens as to the direction it intends to take the nation and there are many in the Party who are very unhappy with the leadership. But the force is apparently with other organisations.

The Scottish LGBTI Equality Pledge

The Pledge has been developed by the Equality Network, Scottish Trans Alliance, Stonewall Scotland and LGBT Youth Scotland, national charities working for LGBTI equality and human rights in Scotland. It calls for candidates to commit to:

01: Promote positive mental wellbeing for LGBTI people, ensuring that actions to improve Scotland’s mental health specifically address the inequalities LGBTI people face.

02: Support LGBTI people to have equal access to health and social care services, including by reforming NHS gender identity services to be fit-for-purpose.

03: Improve LGBTI rights and protections in the law, including by reforming laws on gender recognition and ending conversion therapy.

04: Support LGBTI young people to flourish in schools through the continued implementation of inclusive education.

05: Stand up for all LGBTI people, including the most marginalised – LGBTI people of colour, refugees, disabled people, older people, and trans people.

We want to see as many MSPs committed to LGBTI equality in the next Scottish Parliament as possible. Please take the time to email your candidates to let them know this matters to you, and ask them to sign our LGBTI pledge. It can make a real difference!

The undernoted SNP candidates have signed the pledge

Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart

Aberdeen Donside – Jackie Dunbar

Aberdeen South – Audrey Nicoll

Aberdeen West – Fergus Mutch

Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray

Banff & Buchan – Karen Adam

Clydesdale – Màiri McAllan

Dundee East – Shona Robison

Dundee West – Joe FitzPatrick

East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson

Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh North – Ben Macpherson

Edinburgh South – Catriona MacDonald

Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart

Hamilton-Larkhall – Christina McKelvie

Shetland – Tom Wills

Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay

List Candidates

Central Scotland – Neil Gray & Christina McKelvie

Glasgow – Kaukab Stewart

Highlands – Sarah Fanet & Emma Roddick & Tom Wills

Lothians – Graham Campbell & Catriona MacDonald & Ben Macpherson & Angus Robertson

Mid Scotland & Fife – Stefan Hoggan-Radu & Fiona Sarwar

North East – Fergus Mutch & Lynne Short

South Scotland – Màiri McAllan

West Scotland – Michelle Campbell & Rona Mackay