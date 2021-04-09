SNP Manifesto Commitment to the LGBTI Community We Will Change Scottish Society

The SNP manifesto commitment to the LGBTI network says it all
01: Seek full devolution from the UK government of employment, equality and immigration
02: Introduce measures ensuring LGBT+ and intersex people are treated with dignity, respect and free from discrimination
03: Reform Gender recognition laws and recognise non-binary people in all official documents
04: Pardon retrospectively where needed, pardons for gay and bi people criminalised for their sexuality
05: Provide funding for life-saving PrEP medication
06: Protect the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act
07: Outlaw dangerous and discredited conversion therapy
08: Champion LGBT+ equality and human rights worldwide
The inclusion of such a radical programme of change in the manifesto, without discussion with or approval of party members breaks new ground for a Party which is at sixes and sevens as to the direction it intends to take the nation and there are many in the Party who are very unhappy with the leadership. But the force is apparently with other organisations.
The Scottish LGBTI Equality Pledge
The Pledge has been developed by the Equality Network, Scottish Trans Alliance, Stonewall Scotland and LGBT Youth Scotland, national charities working for LGBTI equality and human rights in Scotland. It calls for candidates to commit to:
01: Promote positive mental wellbeing for LGBTI people, ensuring that actions to improve Scotland’s mental health specifically address the inequalities LGBTI people face.
02: Support LGBTI people to have equal access to health and social care services, including by reforming NHS gender identity services to be fit-for-purpose.
03: Improve LGBTI rights and protections in the law, including by reforming laws on gender recognition and ending conversion therapy.
04: Support LGBTI young people to flourish in schools through the continued implementation of inclusive education.
05: Stand up for all LGBTI people, including the most marginalised – LGBTI people of colour, refugees, disabled people, older people, and trans people.
We want to see as many MSPs committed to LGBTI equality in the next Scottish Parliament as possible. Please take the time to email your candidates to let them know this matters to you, and ask them to sign our LGBTI pledge. It can make a real difference!
The undernoted SNP candidates have signed the pledge
Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart
Aberdeen Donside – Jackie Dunbar
Aberdeen South – Audrey Nicoll
Aberdeen West – Fergus Mutch
Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray
Banff & Buchan – Karen Adam
Clydesdale – Màiri McAllan
Dundee East – Shona Robison
Dundee West – Joe FitzPatrick
East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson
Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson
Edinburgh North – Ben Macpherson
Edinburgh South – Catriona MacDonald
Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart
Hamilton-Larkhall – Christina McKelvie
Shetland – Tom Wills
Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay
List Candidates
Central Scotland – Neil Gray & Christina McKelvie
Glasgow – Kaukab Stewart
Highlands – Sarah Fanet & Emma Roddick & Tom Wills
Lothians – Graham Campbell & Catriona MacDonald & Ben Macpherson & Angus Robertson
Mid Scotland & Fife – Stefan Hoggan-Radu & Fiona Sarwar
North East – Fergus Mutch & Lynne Short
South Scotland – Màiri McAllan
West Scotland – Michelle Campbell & Rona Mackay