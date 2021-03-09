Sturgeon’s Machiavellian Leadership Created a Political Cesspit in Scotland From Which It May Never Recover

17 Sep 2018: Scottish government advised by legal counsel that action against Alex Salmond is indefensible

The Legal Advisors to the Scottish government, Roddy Dunlop QC and Christine O’Neill, Solicitor Advocate, wrote a joint letter outlining Alex Salmond’s approach to the hearing, saying:

It has become increasingly clear that the approach of Alex Salmond in this matter is one which may appropriately be described as a “scorched earth” one. It is clear that there is no concern on his part as to who might be criticised, or harmed, as a result of these proceedings and we understand that this is well understood by those, in the crosshairs most obviously the Permanent Secretary and the First Minister. If instructions are to proceed notwithstanding then so be it.

We are not yet in a position where we are professionally unable to mount a defence. We are, however, perilously close to such a situation and are firmly of the view that at least one of the challenges mounted by Alex Salmond will be successful.

We have been told that other legal opinion (the Lord Advocate) available to the government advises that there are other aspects to the case which justify the running of a defence and that, accordingly, there is no prospect of the petition being conceded. That decision is not for us to take and as long as informed consent is given the decision to proceed is one which we must obey.

Afternote: So Ms A and Ms B, the complainers were never more than vehicles to which Sturgeon and her government hitched their campaign. They were expendable. Sad but true!!

We are, however, entirely unconvinced as to what benefit that might arise from the hearing in January that might outweigh the potentially disastrous repercussions thereof.

Leaving aside the large expenses bill that would inevitably arise, the personal and political fallout of an adverse decision especially if, as may be the case, it is attended by judicial criticism seems to us to be something which eclipses by some way the possibility of helpful judicial comments.

A way out would be to accept (as is our genuine advice as a matter of law) that the appointment of Julia McKinnon as Investigating Officer was, whilst made in bona fide, on reflection indefensible. That would render nugatory all of the other, potentially more harmful, aspects to the challenge.

Accepting that a technical error was made could not sensibly be criticised and would protect those that might otherwise be harmed by the vigorous nature of the challenge that is to be mounted and it might help to stem the substantial expenses bill that we have no doubt is presently being incurred. Given that we genuinely cannot see the defence prevailing in any event, that seems to us to be the only sensible approach.

We are acutely aware that much of the foregoing advice has already been given by us and discounted and the decision to proceed has been taken by very experienced legal and political minds, who are entitled to proceed as they wish.

However, we are independently but also mutually unable to see that the benefits in proceeding come close to meeting the potential detriments in so doing.

Given the potential for harm we simply wish all concerned and we include the First Minister in this to be absolutely certain that they wish us to plough on regardless notwithstanding the concerns which we have outlined.





8 January 2019: Sturgeon reluctantly accepted legal counsel advice, conceded the case and the Scottish taxpayer paid the penalty

The Scottish government admitted acting unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond. The government admitted it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” in the case. As a result, it conceded defeat in its legal fight. Judge Lord Pentland subsequently said that the government’s actions had been “unlawful in respect that they were procedurally unfair” and had been “tainted with apparent bias”.

Afternote: So there it is. Sturgeon was well aware that her much vaunted “new” procedure was full of holes and had the potential to do great harm to the government and a number of senior officers in it and at the very last minute just before the start of the judicial review she belatedly took the advice of counsel and conceded the case on one of the least damaging of the many failings highlighted to her by legal counsel. She threw Julia MacKinnon under a bus. What was particularly unedifying was the conduct of Sturgeon and Evans after losing the case when they publicly announced that Alex Salmond had got lucky, winning the case on a minor technicality, well knowing the “new” procedure had been created with the single purpose of destroying Alex Salmond was riddled with many serious errors

Alex Salmond

Speaking outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Alex Salmond said the case had resulted in “abject humiliation” for the Scottish government. Adding: “The last time I was in that court was to be sworn in as first minister of Scotland. I never thought it possible that at any point I would be taking the Scottish government to court.

Therefore while I am glad about the victory which has been achieved today, I am sad that it was necessary to take this action. This case will cost the Scottish Government in excess of £500,000 and the Leslie Evans, the Permanent Secretary should consider her position”

Roddy Dunlop QC

The Lawyer for the Scottish government, Roddy Dunlop QC, told the court:

“The investigating officer is a dedicated HR professional who acted in good faith, but she did have some contact with the complainers before being appointed to the case and this has led the government to accept there has been a failure in one aspect of the investigation, which could give the impression that they were not acting impartially. The government does not accept claims that the investigating officer assisted the complainers and provide encouragement to them to make the complaints.

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon, arranged an early appearance on BBC television and said:

“Only in one particular aspect of the application of the procedure did the Scottish government get it wrong. There was no suggestion of any partiality in the process. and it is not my view that the Scottish government’s permanent secretary, should resign. I asked Ms Evans to draw up the new procedures for handling sexual harassment claims, which I signed off shortly before the complaints against Alex Salmond were made in January of last year.

It is deeply regrettable that we are in the situation we are in today, not least for the two complainers who had a right to expect that the process would be in every respect robust. I think the permanent secretary was absolutely right when these complaints came forward to subject them to an investigation and not to sweep them under the carpet because of the identity of the person complained about. I had no role in the process and I did not seek to intervene in it at any stage, nor indeed did I feel under any pressure to do so.

Leslie Evans

In a statement released immediately after the case folded, she said:

“I want to apologise to all involved for the failure in the proper application of this one particular part of the procedure, and in particular the two complainers. There is nothing to suggest that the investigating officers did not conduct their duties in an impartial way.

Unfortunately, the interactions with the complainers in advance of the complaints being made meant that the process was flawed, however impartially and fairly the investigating officer conducted the investigation.

It was right and proper that these complaints were investigated and the one procedural flaw in the investigation does not have implications, one way or the other, for the substance of the complaints or the credibility of the complainers.

It remains open to the Scottish government to re-investigate the complaints and subject to the views of the complainers it would be our intention to consider this. But only be once ongoing police inquiries have concluded”.