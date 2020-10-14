Trump Down But Not Out – American Voters Might Yet Defeat the Deep State and Return Him To Office

The 2016 Presidential Election

The Democratic Party, led by Hilary Clinton, its candidate for office, conducted a no holds barred political campaign, including the wide use of every illegal and questionable apparatus of the “Deep State” and vicious media attacks on Trump and his family.

But American voters were fed up to the back teeth with the Democratic Party, who under President “look at me” Obama had grossly mismanaged the economy and allowed Hilary Clinton, free reign over the formulation and implementation of a number of disastrous military expansionist attacks on foreign countries forcing many formerly friendly nations to criticize and in some cases, downgrade inter-governmental relationships with the US.

Donald Trump was declared winner of the Presidential Election on 3 November 2016.

Protocol established over many years dictates the conduct of inter-personal and State business matters between the President and President Elect and their supporting teams in the “handover” period prior to the formal inauguration of the new President.

Accepted practice requires the incumbent President to consult with the President Elect on matters of foreign policy and on internal affairs with a political dimension.

Obama ignored all protocols and except for a brief photo opportunity, refused to meet with President Elect Trump, in the 78 days from his win and his inauguration on 17 January 2017.

The Trump team was provided in the honeymoon period, with a threadbare briefing greatly disadvantaging his administration in its early months and the Anti-Trump media delivered, politically orchestrated, ill informed, unforgiving personal attacks on President Trump, his family and administration throughout his Presidency.

Outgoing President Obama acts against Russia

At the end of December 2016, Obama, (without consulting with President-Elect Trump) hit out at Russia accusing Putin of interfering in the 2016 Presidential election’

He then issued an “Executive Order” ejecting 35 Russian diplomats/businessmen and their families, from the United States and imposed sanctions on Russia’s two leading intelligence services.

Then acting on information contained in a (now discredited) intelligence report, produced by an ex-employee of the British Secret Services he penalized the 4 top officers of one of those services, the powerful military intelligence unit known as the G.R.U.

The actions instructed by Obama appeared to be intended to box in President-elect Trump, who would need to decide whether to lift the sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies when he took office later in the month.

President-Elect Trump’s Reaction

Trump responded to the news of the Russian sanctions by reiterating his call to “move on.” But undertook to meet with the US intelligence officials, who had concluded that Russian hacking was an attempt to tip the election towards Trump.

But, in a statement from his holiday location in Hawaii, Obama had a less than subtle dig at the President-Elect, stating:

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions, I acted after repeated private and public warnings to the Russian government, and the measures are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior.”

The Russian Reaction

Russia criticized the sanctions and issued a statement saying:

“Such steps by an administration that will end in under three weeks is clearly aimed at further harming Russian-American ties, which are already at a low point as it is, and compromising the foreign policy plans of the incoming administration of the president-elect.”

President Trump Under Investigation

Not content with severely hamstringing foreign policy and other important business of the Trump administration, ex- President Obama and the “Clinton Foundation” continued with their campaign to get the result of the 2016 Presidential Election overturned and Clinton elected to office by default.

Before he left office Obama tasked the FBI and other agencies to investigate President-Elect Trump with the purpose of digging the dirt, no matter any lack in the efficacy of the truth.

The activities of these agencies lasted nearly 3 years and destroyed a number of political careers but eventually concluded there had been no collusion between the Russian’s and President Trump or any of his administration.

And yet the American “Deep State” and others intent on discrediting President Trump are still attacking him and his family. But he still intends to remain in office given the support of the American voter. A weaker man would walk away.

Why is Trump Hanging Onto Office?

The 2020 Presidential Election will be held in just under 3 weeks and Joe Biden (ex- Vice President of the US) is the front runner, as was Hilary Clinton in 2016.

It appears President Trump is heading for defeat and a humiliating end to his short political career.

But the Democratic Party/Biden campaign might be forced to publicly address damming allegations of tax evasion, criminal conduct and abuse of the offices of State dating back a number of years.

The Mucky Clinton’s

Respected Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel was not surprised that Hillary Clinton appeared to be deeply involved in how the Trump-Russia investigation started. According to him:

“The roots of the Clinton corruption run deep and start in Arkansas where Bill Clinton served as a governor and attorney general.

When the Clinton’s moved to the White House, the scale of their corrupt and suspicious activities expanded to the national and international stages, from 1997 onward, a key instrument in swapping cash for influence has been the network of Clinton “charities” that has never been properly regulated anywhere.

If an understanding is needed to establish why Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were so determined to impede or topple President Trump, investigators must go back into history comparing sums that donors claim they sent towards the Clinton Foundation, with the Foundation’s public filings, submitted many places, under penalties of perjury.

The Clinton Foundation public record, evident in plain sight includes multiple confessions of making false statements under oath.

May the long overdue indictments, prosecutions, convictions, fines and incarcerations soon begin”.

Obamagate

In May 2020 President Trump accused Ex-President Obama of carrying out “the biggest political crime in American history” addressing it as “Obamagate”.

His allegation was a response to Obama’s widely “leaked” conference call in which the ex-president lambasted the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against ex-National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn.

Charles Ortel, said:

“In accusing Obama of “the biggest crime” President Trump may have alluded to either treason or sedition or both, described in 18 US Code Chapter 115.

With many months behind them, and ample resources, investigating officers are likely to have found solid evidence that Barack Obama violated his oath of office in numerous ways, and subsequently attempted to overturn the results of the 2016 election”.

Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell, commenting on her conjecture that Obama was in on the plot to “frame” Michel Flynn said:

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up by James Clapper, (former Director of National Intelligence) and John Brennan, (Former CIA Director) in the Oval Office, with President Obama.

I believe that General Flynn, appointed by Obama, grew to protest many reckless foreign policies, having access to damaging classified information that most of us have not seen and may never see.

Flynn’s refusal to stand down after being fired in 2014, and his stubbornness infuriated Obama, suggesting that Flynn may hold secrets that Obama cannot have revealed. In short, Barack Obama is scared because he should be scared”.

The Unprecedented Unmasking of General Flynn and Obama’s Role in the Conspiracy

Distorting the truth of General Flynn’s alleged “Crime of perjury” the former president stated:

“There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free”.

But he was was taken to task by The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board for making a grave mistake. It wrote:

“Flynn was never charged with perjury, which is lying under oath in a legal proceeding. He pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI in a meeting at the White House on 24 January 2017 that he was led to believe was a friendly chat among colleagues”.

The Trump Administration is Fighting back

Undeterred by many obstacles placed in their way the Trump administration appears to be determined to get to the bottom of the outgoing Obama administration’s role in targeting Trump campaign aides.

Richard Grenell, acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) recently declassified a list of former Obama administration officials involved in the “unmasking” of General Flynn in his talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It is believed to be “much larger than anything involving General Flynn”.

Ortel explained:

​”Unmasking (exposing the names of Americans associated with targets of counter-intelligence investigations) is a serious potential offence, especially when the investigation in question is launched on spurious pretenses.

What we are likely soon to find is that many Obama co-conspirators obstructed investigations that were opened or should have been opened, and then rigged or attempted to rig elections inside and outside the United States.

I wrote to Richard Grenell, Director of the DNI requesting the names of those involved in General Flynn’s unmasking.

Today I received the shocking reply that Joe Biden and many others knew!

What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Director Richard Grenell to testify next week in the Senate”.

The Republican Party and the Senate

Richard Grenell and AG Barr attended a meeting of a Senate Committee after which it expressed gratitude to both of them for their ongoing efforts to bring transparency to the Russian investigation.

A Committee member requested even more materials to be declassified, including:

The transcript of the conversation between General Flynn and the Russian Ambassador.

The Susan Rice memo about the 5 January 2017 meeting between President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and Deputy AG Yates on the Russian investigation.

The mysteriously missing original transcript of the General Flynn-FBI interview at the White House.

Ortel summarized events to date, saying:

“Fearing consequences of a Trump victory, Obamagate co-conspirators manufactured hoaxes to turn eyes away from their own massive crimes”.

Soon we may learn how many fair critics of Obama and of unregulated globalism were illegally targeted and harmed by the Obama presidency.

Although the mainstream left-leaning media have denounced “Obamagate” as Trump’s favourite distraction tactics, it seems that very soon many people, especially Barack Obama and the Clintons, will find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

The revelations are likely to have a domino effect and may even affect major allied nations including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia”, all of whom were had some role in the “Spygate” scandal.