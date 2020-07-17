The Tory Party and the Revolutionary Communist Party – One and the Same?

The Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) – an ideas goldmine driving the Johnson government

The Party was formed in the late 1970s by the academic Frank Furedi, who from the early 1960s had flirted with similar “International Socialist” and “Trotskyist” groups.

Throughout the ’80s, in universities in the south of England, membership blossomed as the Party, through its magazine “living Marxism” which espoused freedom from the controls of imperialism, took positions contrary to the government in just about all matters of political doctrine.

An example of their approach was the Aids epidemic which the group insisted was a state conspiracy designed to instal fear among the plebs of society, in so doing the government would be able to monitor and shape the sexual behaviour of workers.

The demise of the Party towards the end of the 1980s was partially attributed to the editorial policies of “Living Marxism” which published articles denying that ethnic cleansing was happening in Serbia supporting the “Black Propaganda of the John Major government.

Its response to a Channel 4 report on a concentration Camp in Trnopolje was that was no such thing because it did not have a gas chamber!!!

Frank and many of his disciples became disillusioned and following their departure the Party folded.

But that was not the end of their political activism. Though without a formalised structure the core membership comprising Frank’s closest confidants and followers continued to exchange views and political dogma through their media outlet, the “Spiked” website.

More details here: (https://brockley.blogspot.com/2010/09/triangulating-bobism-2-furedi-cult.html)

The Conservative Party and the RCP

Supposedly non-existent yet fully functioning RCP intellectuals gave serious attention to infiltrating the Conservative Party which had struggled to find an identity acceptable to the UK public after “Thatcher”.

Their political views were backed by many conservatives who supported a free market economy and right-wing organisations, namely “the British Institute of Economic Affairs” and “The Cato Institute”.

The political jingoism of the Conservative Party became heavily influenced by the RCP and Party policy was increasingly strident in its opposition to public demonstrations, including the Poll Tax, Anti-Apartheid and public spending cuts.

Political observers were moved to comment that the RCP and the Conservative Party were indistinctly separate.