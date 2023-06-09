The SNP claims with exuberant pride to represent Scotland at Westminster with the world’s largest contingent of gay MP’s and their gay staff.

The attraction of Westminster for aspiring Scottish LGBTQQIAAP politicians?

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Allies, Asexual, Pansexual members, their staff and supporters make up around 60% of the SNP Parliamentary contingent.

The SNP has a duty of care to its MP’s and their staff and stories of the abhorrent behaviour of significant numbers of the Westminster SNP establishment is cause for concern.

It is time to bring an end to Scotland’s participation in the wacky politics of the madhouse that is Westminster.

London is a cesspit society hosting crime, vice, drugs, sex, politicians, lobbyists and agents of foreign governments of all ages and sex who prey on vulnerable and impressionable politicians new to the metropolitan scene.

The churn factor is high with deaths and casualties primarily drug-related or otherwise linked to the hedonistic lifestyle much enjoyed by a financially favoured elite who live much of their lives funded by the taxpayer entering politics direct from university taking up political advisor posts through nepotistic or cronyism arrangements.

The 900-year-old Palace of Westminster, the seat of the Unionist government, is home to a subculture of booze-fuelled revelling that puts many a university campus to shame.

Long accused of inhabiting a “bubble” removed from the outside world, many MPs, parliamentary staff and political hangers-on not only work together but socialise, drink, and sleep together too.

It is a lifestyle pattern made even easier by cheap alcohol offered in parliament’s taxpayer-subsidised bars and the nearby haunts of Soho.

Addicted to Chemsex – a horror Story

Increasing numbers of London based gay men are taking part in multi-day, chemsex drug-fuelled orgies – despite the health risks.

Chemsex is identified as the habit of engaging in weekend-long parties fuelled by sexually disinhibiting drugs, such as crystal meth, GHB, GBL and mephedrone.

These parties involve multiple people and are mostly arranged online.

Those involved in the subculture directly link chem sex to alarming rates of HIV infection.

In London, four new positive diagnoses are made daily linked to the practice of “pozzing up”, knowingly becoming infected with the virus.

Meth, meph and G create a potent cocktail enabling extremes of behaviour, which carries significant risks for the sexual and mental health of habitual users.

