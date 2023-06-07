Andrew Dunlop – The Scottish unionist who never fails is intent on destroying devolved government in Scotland.

Andrew Dunlop – The Scot intent on destroying devolved government in Scotland.

Dunlop has been closely associated with the Conservative Party for most of his adult life. He was a special adviser to the Defence Secretary (1986 – 88) and a member of Margaret Thatcher’s Policy Unit (1988 – 1990).

The demise of Thatcher brought his budding career to a halt and he moved away from active politics to found and develop his own strategic communications consultancy business.

Over 20 years later he sold the business, for a very tidy sum of money to the Brussels-based Interel Group (lobbyists).

The return to power of the Tory Party in 2010 sparked his interest in politics once again and he linked up with his friend and former colleague David Cameron in his former role of special advisor (2012 to 2015) with specific responsibility as the principal adviser on Scotland and devolution to the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He was elevated to the House of Lords in 2015 which allowed Cameron to take him into government where he served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland and Northern Ireland between 2015 and 2017.

In the Lords, he is a member of the UK Constitution Committee and an Expert Member of the UK Civilian Stabilisation Group.

Retaining contact with Scottish affairs he is a Board member of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry. In this capacity he was tasked with formulating and implementing Tory government policies for Scotland post Brexit.

In a debate covering the: “possible effects of Brexit on the stability of the Union of the parts of the United Kingdom”. He said:

“Attention should be paid to the machinery of intergovernmental relations, which needs to be strengthened. We also need to look at the cross-UK synergies, weakened since devolution, which need to be reinvigorated. We need to pursue a decentralised, pan-UK strategy for rebalancing the economy, driven by city regions across the country. This means moving away from seeing everything through a four-nation prism. Many of the problems confronting Glasgow, for example, are similar to those of Manchester or Birmingham. They provide embryonic structures which can be built upon. Strengthening our union must be an urgent priority whatever our post-Brexit future.”

This is the career of Dunlop. It is a long read but very enlightening.

Summary

This is the direction the Unionist government, of any persuasion is intent on taking Scotland.

So far as Scotland is concerned there will be no further independence referendums and devolution is to be rendered impotent being bypassed by UK government agencies working within Scotland but not responsible to the Scottish government.

The shadowy UK Stabilisation Unit is closely monitoring Scottish politics, events and personalities and has unlimited resources available to deal with any disruption or attempts at destabilisation of the UK.

