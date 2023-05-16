A dead fish rots from the head down – lets have look at the legacy of Sir Iain Livingstone: More to be added

Iain Livingstone – Getting to know him: Iain Livingstone played for Raith Rovers for three years before he graduated with a first class honours law degree at Aberdeen University. He practised law in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London and is still a member of the Law Society of Scotland.

He switched careers in 1992 and joined Lothian and Borders Police and in just 10 years he was promoted to Superintendent after serving in Edinburgh’s West End and Leith divisions and in Livingston.

He spent a year in the USA, studying for a Masters degree in criminal justice, after winning a sought after Fulbright Scholarship, which supports graduates with outstanding leadership qualities.

In 2002 he was promoted to a high-flying post in Edinburgh at the police watchdog body, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, which oversees Scotland’s eight forces.

Police chiefs viewed him as one of the country’s brightest prospects and he was tipped as a possible future chief constable.

09 Feb 2003: Livingstone, 36, was suspended from all duties at Fettes Police HQ by an officer from the force’s complaints department who told him he would be the subject of a criminal investigation commissioned by the deputy chief constable Tom Wood, and headed up by a senior officer from Fife Constabulary who would report his findings to the Procurator Fiscal The investigation resulted after a WPC claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Livingstone. The claims surfaced after the officers, who were both employed by Lothians and Borders Police Force attended a networking course forming part of an Accelerated Promotion Scheme for Graduates, at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan three years before.

Livingstone, denied the allegations and told the Sunday Mail: “I am shattered. My reputation has been tarnished. It is a nightmare for me and my family. I will do everything to prove these allegations completely false. I wonder why, three years down the line, she has come forward with such nonsense. I look forward to the inquiry team getting to the bottom of this.”

26 Jun 2004: A hearing, chaired by John McLean, Strathclyde assistant chief constable, established there had been no sexual impropriety or intent on Mr Livingstone’s part and dismissed five allegations of serious sexual assault. But at a separate internal misconduct hearing Livingstone, admitted less serious allegations, including being in the woman’s room overnight after falling asleep. He was demoted from superintendent to constable, only to be fully reinstated to full duties in September 2004. No detriment to be applied.

Comment: The freedom of information act does not apply to Scotland’s National Police Force (it does in England) and requests for information about the 2004 inquiry into five allegations of sexual assault against Livingstone have been repeatedly denied.

The force also refuses to disclose any non-disclosure agreements which may have been part of any settlement of the case and, the information has been categorised as so sensitive, Police Scotland refuse to confirm if the files even exist.

In regard to the allegations of serious sexual assault, Livingstone was cleared of sexual impropriety or intent following an “internal” investigation by a panel of male colleagues led by Assistant Chief Constable John McLean.

But all incidents of a possible criminal nature should be first referred to the Procurator Fiscal at the Crown Office and the force’s decision to ignore protocol categorised the “internal” investigation other than usual.

The outcome of being a requirement for Livingstone to admit to a much less serious allegation of being in the woman’s room overnight and falling asleep.

So the public will never really know what happened that drunken evening in Tullianan College in 2000.

18 Jun 2019: Hope surfaced briefly when in a documentary, “A Force in Crisis’, Sam Poling investigated a crisis that hit Police Scotland, five years after the creation of the national force.

She heard damning testimony from serving officers and discovered evidence of misconduct and the manipulation of crime figures.

The programme revealed leaked documents which showed corruption at the very heart of the force and a culture of fear within its ranks and documents those at the top tried to suppress.

She probed Livingstone about the “allegations of sexual assault” and about him being “bumped down from superintendent to constable and suspended”.

He responded saying: “there was a set of circumstances in 2000 whereby at a social event at Tulliallan, at a training event I had too much to drink. I fell asleep in the wrong place and that was wrong and I shouldn’t have done that, and clearly I accept that. I was suspended, I spent time off work. There was a hearing convened where I did accept I fell asleep. I was cleared of any sexual impropriety. I was cleared of any level of sexual intent and at that hearing, initially, I was then demoted from superintendent to constable. I immediately appealed against that and I was reinstated.”

Enlightening? No. The public needs to have access to the inquiry, which was illegal in any event. View the video here:

