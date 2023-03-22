The Scottish National Care Service is yet another SNP government “power grab” from Local Councils

The National Care Service

Sturgeon claimed the service would be the “most significant public service reform” since the launch of the NHS.

But in a financial memorandum published alongside the new bill, it was revealed establishing the NCS could cost £1.3bn over five years in admin costs.

In addition, up to 700 civil servants – rather than social care professionals would be required to staff it.

Opponents claim the proposals were yet another “assault” on local councils by the SNP government and a “power grab” by SNP ministers

The National Care Service (NCS)

The design for this has been contracted to multinational consultancy firms PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

Incidentally, KPMG have recently been fined £18.4m for deliberately misleading regulators.

In addition, “four of its senior staff have been banned from the accountancy profession, over the firm’s botched audits of collapsed outsourcing company Carillion.”

As Lilian Macer, convener of Unison Scotland, said of the NCS contracts:

“PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG have a track record of promoting private health and social care, this is not what most people in Scotland want.

Care should be delivered in and for the community.

It is a public service not a commodity.

Big private equity firms have led us to the tragically dysfunctional care system we have now.”

