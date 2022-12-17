Scots should stop faffing around the issue and claim their right to independence now

Scottish Independence

Scots should stop faffing around the issue of independence and exercise their constitutional right to petition King Charles advising him of their intent to withdraw from the Treaty of Union, but not the Union of Crowns, this being the express wish of the Scottish electorate who have provided their politicians with a mandate to do so on five countrywide elections since 2015.

The petition would be presented to the King by one or more Scottish Privy Counsellors. Namely: Alex Salmond, Stuart Hosie, Ian Blackford or Nicola Sturgeon.

