The colonisation of Scotland by England was signed up to against the wishes of Scots by our unelected politicians for a one off lump sum payment of £398,085 10s.

(The irony is that the English borrowed the money and added it to their National Debt before giving it to the Scottish politicians.) Double whammy!!!!

A contract rider included a commitment for Scots to accept a recurring commitment to a share of the English National Debt, which at the time was £18 million.

When the treaty was signed Scotland had no national debt so the lump sum payment was shared between the politicians who signed up to the treaty enabling them to purchase estates in England and permanent seats in Westminster.

315 years later the scam continues:

Scottish politicians extract to themselves and their families/associates upwards of £70 million annually from the public purse (SNP-£50 Million).

National debt at 2022 is £2,440 trillion of which Scotland’s liability is around £190 trillion.

Conclusion: SNP politicians have a vested interest in ensuring the union between England and Scotland is retained which is the reason Scots remain in bondage after 300 years of colonial rule.

Lines of effective communication with bodies, such as the UN need to be established if Scotland is to be freed from the illegal “Treaty of Union”.