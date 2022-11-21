The LGBTQ movement exhorts the SNP to abuse its political muscle to force unpopular changes to Scottish society- Scots have a right to know the gender preferences of individuals who stand for political office

The SNP government’s agenda for change

Nicola Sturgeon and her small group of advisors are to be commended for their honesty in declaring to the Scottish public their full support of the agenda of the LGBTQ movement.

The mission of the SNP government will, when complete, turn Scottish society on its head so that it becomes fully integrated and modelled on the thinking of the LGBTQ movement.

But a successful outcome can only be achieved if the public are fully informed and are agreed upon the nature of changes and any implications attaching to them

In the event the electorate is denied a voice there will be unhappiness and strife and it is crucial that our political leaders give precedence to needs of the many and consideration to the needs of the few.

In pursuance of this the breakdown of the electorate in Scotland is: Heterosexual: 95%. LGBTQ/WOKE: 5% (0.5% of this group are transgender).

Political representation

Implementation of the LGBTQ agenda needs to bring with it full transparency in public life and it should be a legal obligation for any person seeking public office to declare their sexuality so the electorate are fully informed before committing to their choice of candidate.

SNP representation at Westminster

Approx. 30% of SNP MP’s are LGBTQ/WOKE.

Approx. 5% of the Scottish electorate are LGBTQ.

Of this group just under 0.5% claim to be transgender. The imbalance is exceptional!!

Nearly all of the MP’s in the SNP Westminster Leaders’ Shadow Cabinet identify as LGBTQ.

The SNP are not the official opposition at Westminster and the appointment of a Shadow Cabinet is at odds with the stated aims of the Party which pledged to the Scottish public it would never take up such a role in the House of Commons.

The question of payment also raises its head. Shadow ministers are not normally remunerated for the duties additional to their MP commitments. But I am informed the the SNP group are provided with payments using £1.5m short money allocated to the party which if true would be a misuse of the finance and a motive explaining the methodology behind the group’s reluctance to fight for an independent Scotland.

The Westminster SNP group

Stuart McDonald: Shadow Home Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

Stewart McDonald: Shadow Defence Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

John Nicolson: Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Openly LGBTQ.

Alyn Smith: Shadow Foreign Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

Martin Docherty-Hughes: Shadow Industries Future/Blockchain Spokesperson. Openly LGBTQ.

Joanna Cherry: Openly LGBTQ.

Angela Crawley: Shadow Attorney General. Openly LGBTQ.

Hannah Bardell: Foreign Affairs Team. Openly LGBTQ.

Mhairi Black: Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland. Openly LGBTQ.



Patrick Grady: Chief Whip? LGBTQ

See: https://www.sundaypost.com/fp/sturgeon-patrick-grady (Alex Salmond warned Nicola Sturgeon, in 2018 about sexual harassment allegations against Grady

See: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/10/snp-chief-whip-steps-down-sexual-harassment-complaint-patrick-grady

See: https://www.thenational.scot/news/19735532.former-snp-chief-whip-patrick-grady-mp-stands-partys-internal-contests/

See: https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/politics/patrick-grady-sexual-misconduct-complaints-25584477

Comment: Parallels to be drawn with the Alex Salmond vendetta. A rush to investigate and judge a man no longer in politics. Needs to be compared against the failure to investigate similar claims against Grady who remained at work, for years after. So “me too” applied only where it suited the SNP leadership. And Sturgeon’s team gave the finger of fate to the electorate and by appointing him to high office within the Party only months after he was forced to resign.

Kirsty Blackman: Economy Team. LGBTQ/WOKE

See: https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700



See: https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-scottish-mail-on-sunday/20211024/281943136087418:

This is Jonny Kiehlmann, a researcher for Blackman at Westminster, who was suspended from the House for tweeting that armed protesters should “confront Terfs”. One of these “Terf’s” is of course Joanna Cherry who he has frequently attacked on twitter.

Kirsten Oswald: Westminster Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities. LGBTQ/WOKE?

See:https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700

Anne McLaughlin: Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Immigration. LGBTQ/WOKE

See: https://wingsoverscotland.com/a-change-of-plans/

Heterosexual?

Please advise if there are errors:

Stephen Flynn: Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Dave Doogan: Defence Team and Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.

Brendan O’Hara: Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Allan Dorans: Foreign Affairs Team.

Steven Bonnar: Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.

Stewart Hosie: Independence campaigning co-ordinator.

Chris Law: Shadow Secretary for International Development.

Douglas Chapman: Shadow Small Business & Innovation Spokesperson.

Tommy Sheppard: Shadow Cabinet Office Minister.

John McNally: Shadow Environment Spokesperson.

David Linden: Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Chris Stephens: Shadow Fair Work & Employment Spokesperson.

Peter Grant: Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Richard Thomson: Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Wales and Shadow Financial Secretary.

Ronnie Cowan: Shadow Infrastructure & Manufacturing Spokesperson.

Drew Hendry: Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade.

Alan Brown: Shadow Minister for the Energy and Climate Change.

Martyn Day: Shadow Public Health & Primary Care Spokesperson.

Owen Thompson: Chief Whip.

Angus MacNeil:

Gavin Newlands: Shadow Secretary of State for Transport and Shadow Sport Spokesperson.

Pete Wishart: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford: Westminster Leader.

Dr P. Whitford: Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Shadow Minister for Europe.

Amy Callaghan: Shadow Pensions & Intergenerational Spokesperson.

Dr Lisa Cameron: Shadow Mental Health Spokesperson.

Deidre Brock: Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Alison Thewliss: Shadow Chancellor.

Carol Monaghan: Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Shadow Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans.

Marion Fellows: Deputy Whip and Shadow Disabilities Spokesperson.

Patricia Gibson: Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and Shadow Consumer Affairs Spokesperson.

Advertisement