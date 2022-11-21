The LGBTQ movement exhorts the SNP to abuse its political muscle to force unpopular changes to Scottish society- Scots have a right to know the gender preferences of individuals who stand for political office

The SNP government’s agenda for change
Nicola Sturgeon and her small group of advisors are to be commended for their honesty in declaring to the Scottish public their full support of the agenda of the LGBTQ movement.
The mission of the SNP government will, when complete, turn Scottish society on its head so that it becomes fully integrated and modelled on the thinking of the LGBTQ movement.
But a successful outcome can only be achieved if the public are fully informed and are agreed upon the nature of changes and any implications attaching to them
In the event the electorate is denied a voice there will be unhappiness and strife and it is crucial that our political leaders give precedence to needs of the many and consideration to the needs of the few.
In pursuance of this the breakdown of the electorate in Scotland is: Heterosexual: 95%. LGBTQ/WOKE: 5% (0.5% of this group are transgender).
Political representation
Implementation of the LGBTQ agenda needs to bring with it full transparency in public life and it should be a legal obligation for any person seeking public office to declare their sexuality so the electorate are fully informed before committing to their choice of candidate.
SNP representation at Westminster
Approx. 30% of SNP MP’s are LGBTQ/WOKE.
Approx. 5% of the Scottish electorate are LGBTQ.
Of this group just under 0.5% claim to be transgender. The imbalance is exceptional!!
Nearly all of the MP’s in the SNP Westminster Leaders’ Shadow Cabinet identify as LGBTQ.
The SNP are not the official opposition at Westminster and the appointment of a Shadow Cabinet is at odds with the stated aims of the Party which pledged to the Scottish public it would never take up such a role in the House of Commons.
The question of payment also raises its head. Shadow ministers are not normally remunerated for the duties additional to their MP commitments. But I am informed the the SNP group are provided with payments using £1.5m short money allocated to the party which if true would be a misuse of the finance and a motive explaining the methodology behind the group’s reluctance to fight for an independent Scotland.
The Westminster SNP group
Stuart McDonald: Shadow Home Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.
Stewart McDonald: Shadow Defence Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.
John Nicolson: Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Openly LGBTQ.
Alyn Smith: Shadow Foreign Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.
Martin Docherty-Hughes: Shadow Industries Future/Blockchain Spokesperson. Openly LGBTQ.
Joanna Cherry: Openly LGBTQ.
Angela Crawley: Shadow Attorney General. Openly LGBTQ.
Hannah Bardell: Foreign Affairs Team. Openly LGBTQ.
Mhairi Black: Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland. Openly LGBTQ.
Patrick Grady: Chief Whip? LGBTQ
See: https://www.sundaypost.com/fp/sturgeon-patrick-grady (Alex Salmond warned Nicola Sturgeon, in 2018 about sexual harassment allegations against Grady
See: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/10/snp-chief-whip-steps-down-sexual-harassment-complaint-patrick-grady
See: https://www.thenational.scot/news/19735532.former-snp-chief-whip-patrick-grady-mp-stands-partys-internal-contests/
See: https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/politics/patrick-grady-sexual-misconduct-complaints-25584477
Comment: Parallels to be drawn with the Alex Salmond vendetta. A rush to investigate and judge a man no longer in politics. Needs to be compared against the failure to investigate similar claims against Grady who remained at work, for years after. So “me too” applied only where it suited the SNP leadership. And Sturgeon’s team gave the finger of fate to the electorate and by appointing him to high office within the Party only months after he was forced to resign.
Kirsty Blackman: Economy Team. LGBTQ/WOKE
See: https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700
See: https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-scottish-mail-on-sunday/20211024/281943136087418:
This is Jonny Kiehlmann, a researcher for Blackman at Westminster, who was suspended from the House for tweeting that armed protesters should “confront Terfs”. One of these “Terf’s” is of course Joanna Cherry who he has frequently attacked on twitter.
Kirsten Oswald: Westminster Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities. LGBTQ/WOKE?
See:https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700
Anne McLaughlin: Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Immigration. LGBTQ/WOKE
See: https://wingsoverscotland.com/a-change-of-plans/
Heterosexual?
Please advise if there are errors:
Stephen Flynn: Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Dave Doogan: Defence Team and Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.
Brendan O’Hara: Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.
Allan Dorans: Foreign Affairs Team.
Steven Bonnar: Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.
Stewart Hosie: Independence campaigning co-ordinator.
Chris Law: Shadow Secretary for International Development.
Douglas Chapman: Shadow Small Business & Innovation Spokesperson.
Tommy Sheppard: Shadow Cabinet Office Minister.
John McNally: Shadow Environment Spokesperson.
David Linden: Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
Chris Stephens: Shadow Fair Work & Employment Spokesperson.
Peter Grant: Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
Richard Thomson: Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Wales and Shadow Financial Secretary.
Ronnie Cowan: Shadow Infrastructure & Manufacturing Spokesperson.
Drew Hendry: Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade.
Alan Brown: Shadow Minister for the Energy and Climate Change.
Martyn Day: Shadow Public Health & Primary Care Spokesperson.
Owen Thompson: Chief Whip.
Angus MacNeil:
Gavin Newlands: Shadow Secretary of State for Transport and Shadow Sport Spokesperson.
Pete Wishart: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.
Ian Blackford: Westminster Leader.
Dr P. Whitford: Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Shadow Minister for Europe.
Amy Callaghan: Shadow Pensions & Intergenerational Spokesperson.
Dr Lisa Cameron: Shadow Mental Health Spokesperson.
Deidre Brock: Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Alison Thewliss: Shadow Chancellor.
Carol Monaghan: Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Shadow Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans.
Marion Fellows: Deputy Whip and Shadow Disabilities Spokesperson.
Patricia Gibson: Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and Shadow Consumer Affairs Spokesperson.
What is ‘trans’? What are ‘trans’ rights? What rights that they do not already have do ‘trans’ people want? When these simple questions have been answered straightforwardly, we might begin to get somewhere. Problem is, they all mean diddly-squat except as an idea of great dubiety in someone’s wee heid. I like the placard: “we voted for you, so (presumably) you vote for us”. Yes, lassie, we all voted for them; we voted for them to bring in independence. How fortunate it is, isn’t it, that the many coloured ones don’t support independence and ensured that the SNP would never deliver it, so that their unexplained adherence to gender ideology might win the day?
If any member of the public has any doubt about what the ‘trans’ lobby represents, I’d advise a wee look see at the next Pride March. Paraphilia and sexual fetishes galore, on every possible level, on display in public in front of children. The daft wee lassies are the handmaidens and socially-infected of a movement that hates what they are: being female. Caltonjock: you are so right to point out the prevalence of LGBTQI+ individuals squatting in the highest echelons of the party at variance with their actual numbers in society.
If any member of the public has any doubts about the fact that the SNP was chosen by these people to be the vehicle to actualise their insane ideology in our society, they need look no further than the SNP/Green Cabinet. This, folks is why we are as far from independence today as we were post indyref. If all they wanted was access to all things female, I think many in the wider society would let them get away with it – well, it’s just females they are dislodging, who cares – but they will continue to use the SNP like a piece of toilet roll until they get where they want to get, and we are a long way off yet. The Gender Reform Bill is just the start.
the chickens will return home to roost and defecate in the coop provided by the SNP leadership
Yes, caltonjock, but why have they bought into this tripe? That is the real question. All kinds of explanations have been offered, such as it’s a distraction, etc., etc. That, however, just doesn’t cover it. Yes, the Greens have been given this to an extent for their support, but that doesn’t cover it either. Nothing really explains why this pernicious movement can just walk in and take over the party of independence, set independence aside and introduce queer theory into every aspect of our public lives. We know how they did it, via the Denton’s document and the ‘just be kind’ mantra, but nothing quite covers why. I think there are numerous explanations, independent of each other and all coalescing into one.
I have another theory, though, about the end of this thing. Far from destroying all female rights and spaces, women are learning, even more that they ever learned in the Suffragette era, that sticking together and building female-oriented institutions in reply to the rank misogyny of so much of this movement, crowd-funding and fighting in court will do more to bring it down than anything else. Contrary to what the ‘trans’ lobby and its enablers intend, this will prove to be yet another stepping stone to women’s equality, but in ways that have never been seen before. Perhaps we are in the middle of an evolutionary jump forward for women, not ‘trans’ women. Now, wouldn’t that be something. The law of unintended consequences. Parallel to that, we might be nearer independence than we think, too, because the SNP’s inertia is having a very profound effect on the determination of so many Scots to push the SNP into a corner to do what it was elected to do before this cabal of anti heteronormativity forced its way into our independence movement to try and destroy it from within.
I hope you are right Lorncal
As for the why. Sturgeon has bought into becaause it is backed by power and it as a way to give her deceitful, neolib tenure a ‘progressive’ gloss. And even that is a deceit. The whole era is a horror story. It shows how easy it is to fuck up a country.
Yes, all of that, GM: neoliberalism is certainly rooted here in Scotland under the SNP, and I’m afraid that neocon is, too, if some of the warmongering statements are anything by which to judge, but I think she does actually believe this nonsense. Many of her cabal appear to believe in it, and that should worry all of us. Delusion is not a sound basis for good governance. I’d love to say that they are all stupid numpties – and some are – but some are not. Even bright people appear to be captured by this insanity. It is, above all, a money-making venture for the billionaire backers and Stonewall itself, but it is driven by perversion, fetish and paraphilia, no matter how much they deny it. That is why they rage against women when women tell the truth. You’d have to be both blind and utterly stupid to watch a Pride rally and not see the vast array of perversions on display. Pride no longer has anything to do with gay people, men or women, it is wholly the TQ+. The end of the line for Queer Theory is paedophilia, with every perversion known to humankind in between. Children and animals cannot consent, and adults who are not into this do not wish to consent, yet we are all being hauled into it through every public institution and body, and the schools are being pushed to provide sex education drawn up by Stonewall.
A sound analysis. I think Sturgeons exposure to the trans movement occurred at the time she visited the USA and spent a deal of time with Hilary Clinton and her ilk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The SNP at Westminster bought and sold by ENGLISH GOLD! Destined forever to be in the shadows it would appear.
Aye lorncal, “The Gender reform Bill is just the start”. Where is it all going, where might it end?
I would urge all others who might be looking for answers; look up American investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek who has written extensively on the direction of travel this has taken in the USA and who are the billionaires funding it.
lorncal, you are absolutely right, those “daft wee lassies” appear to be in complete ignorance of what this is all leading to perhaps within their own lifetime.
Jennifer Bilek can be followed on the 11th Hour Blog.
thank you for the heads up on the works of Jennifer Bilek. I’ll be sure to read her input to the debate. The attraction of many billions of dollars is driving the force forward to the detriment of society.
Yes, Robert, Jennifer Bilek is sound on the ‘follow the money’ principle. At least two, possibly more, of these billionaires are themselves ‘trans’ or have ‘trans’ family members. The ‘just be kind’ mantra should be ashes in anyone’s mouth when you have this kind of dollar power behind it. Billionaires never do anything without a reason, and that reason is usually to enrich themselves even more. These people sup with Biden, apparently. They are all steeped up to their armpits in Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Medicine, etc., so it is not hard to winkle out the mega bucks directing all this wickedness. I do not use that word lightly and might go further and call it downright evil.
