Sunak-The uber rich UK Prime Minister that broke the Royal Bank of Scotland will replay the tactic on Scotland with his freeports

Rishi Sunak – A history of banking scandals and tax evasion

Sunak shone as a partner in the interventionist hedge fund the Children’s Investment Fund (TCI) while it targeted Dutch bank ABN Amro to the point that Royal Bank of Scotland ill-advisedly bought it up in 2007 and needed a £45bn taxpayer-funded bailout the following year.

That history may or may not help Sunak clear up his former firm’s mess as he takes charge of the 62 per cent stake in RBS the taxpayer still owns.

Soon afterwards, in 2009, Sunak left TCI to co-found another hedge fund, the Anglo-American Thélème Partners.

It is closely linked to the Cayman Islands – where Thélème funds were supposedly principally managed in the classic tax-avoiding way that hedge funds operate, slashing tax bills from California to Mayfair.

Just three days before his promotion to Chancellor, the eager-to-please Sunak launched his pet policy for freeports around the UK. A plan he first pushed as a relatively new MP in a 2016 paper for the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies.

Now he has his hands on all of the financial controls of government he can and will do whatever it takes to entice major investment to the soon to be created freeports (ie big tax breaks and few questions asked). (truepublica)

