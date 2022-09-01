Special Advisers are excluded from the line management structure of the civil service
The Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 and the Ministerial Code, dictates that all appointments of special advisers in the Scottish Government are to be made by the First Minister who is personally responsible for the management, welfare and conduct of special advisers, including discipline.
20 & 21 November 2017: John Somers, Principal Private Secretary, to the First Minister met privately with Ms “A”, at her request, in the First Minster’s office at which time she told him that she was not registering a formal complaint about Alex Salmond and said that she wished only to be permitted a personal meeting with Nicola Sturgeon.
Ms “A” was denied access to the First Minister by Somers and was instead subjected to intense pressure from senior civil service managers and other senior political and legal persons to register a complaint against Alex Salmond, with an assurance that it would be resolved to her satisfaction through use of “newly drafted” all-encompassing procedures, which she would have a hand in compiling. In this regard she placed her trust in and was used by the Scottish government as a sacrificial lamb in a political vendetta against Alex Salmond.
The foregoing reveals the duplicity of the Scottish Government’s assertions that it was only interested in the welfare of Ms “A”. If she was a civil servant then the actions taken may have been appropriate, but inexcusably inappropriate if she was a “Special Adviser”. Her line manager was Nicola Sturgeon!!!
One reply on “Nicola Sturgeon v Alex Salmond – Lets start at the very beginning – a very good place to start”
“Such a Parcel of Rogues in a Nation” was written by Scotland’s National poet Robert Burns in 1791. He decried those members of the Parliament of Scotland who signed the Act of Union with England in 1707.
Robert Burns’ words were in reaction to our original Parliament and who can guess what his reaction would be to today’s extremely well-financed ‘Scottish politicians’ who’re
attempting to impress by affecting greater importance or merit than is actually possessed.
