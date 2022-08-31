The Impact of Devolution
The establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 posed questions about the future of Scottish MP’s at Westminster since responsibility for attending to the bulk of issues raised by constituents was transferred to Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSP’s) who devote many hours each week fulfilling them. Contact with interest groups and work with local community groups and Party members by MSP’s is also more frequent. Estimates are that the workload of Scottish MP’s was reduced by around 70% (25 hours weekly).
Scotland’s MP’s continue to enjoy the same benefits, privileges and allowances as English MP’s who’s role has remained unchanged. Idle hands find time for mischief and the absence of any tangible promotion of the cause of Scottish independence and claims of MPs promoting LBGTQ agendas, wild partying, alcohol consumption, extra marital sex affairs and harassment both physical and sexual within the group is embarrassing and of increasing concern to constituents.
Something needs to be done to ensure the Scottish taxpayer is provided with value for money. One avenue would be for MP’s to give up around 70% of their Salaries and allowances to their constituency foodbanks. In any event Scots are not getting it from the present group of SNP MPs.
MP Annual Benefits and Allowances
Salary & Pension: £120-£140k
Staffing: Annual allowance: £150- £180: Staff, pooled services and incidental expenses of volunteers.
Office: Annual charge: £14-£20k: Rent, stationery, telephone, broadband, and other costs attributed to running a constituency office.
Accommodation: Annual Charge: £25-£40k: Meeting costs incurred as a result of working from two permanent locations. Unless there are exceptional circumstances, it is usually only possible to claim for accommodation and associated costs in either Scotland or London, not both.
Travel and Subsistence: Annual charge: £12-£18k: Travel between Scotland and Westminster, within the constituency, and elsewhere on parliamentary business.
5 replies on “Idle hands find time for mischief and the absence of any tangible promotion of the cause of Scottish independence and claims of MPs promoting LBGTQ agendas, wild partying, alcohol consumption, extra marital sex affairs and harassment both physical and sexual within the group is embarrassing and of increasing concern to constituents.”
Viewing those two photos of the ‘anointed’ it appears the misfits of that party are keen to be seen posing in the front row to have their picture took but nowhere to be seen in the front line of the fight for Scotland’s Independence.
Whit’s that auld sayin’ again? Idle hauns dae the devils wark!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What can a bunch of misfits achieve
LikeLiked by 1 person
New car, new house, comfortable income, good pension, generous expenses – it all adds up.
For many it is a fortune that they could never have achieved elsewhere. And status too. The status of the Birdie who thinks he has made it. And so, never to wield power, only to sit with faux shadow titles bobbing along in the pay of the service of the Crown, it’s no surprise that the SNP MPs do nothing.
Paid sinecures, and that’s the way the establishment likes them. Bought and sold for……you know the rest!
LikeLiked by 1 person
an apt description of an SNP, MP. The Scottish electorate needs to be alerted to the theft of their ambitions for independence
LikeLike
Yes indeed, and while I’ve been passionately in favour of Scotland regaining our independence, since my teens, and have frequently read comments about their ‘Gravy Train’ – without ever realising what that meant in monetary terms; yet, this article gave me the very first hint of what that particular Gravy Train means!
This information will be shared as much as possible with our less informed friends in Scotland’s population… I for one, already feel better informed and even more determined than before!
LikeLike