George Robertson, (Baron of Port Ellen)

In 1995, when Scottish nationalism began to find increasing favour with Scots as their preferred choice of government Robertson, then Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland said:

“let them have their way. Devolution entrenches the Scottish parliament in the UK’s unwritten constitution, power devolved from Westminster is power retained by Westminster. It will kill Nationalism stone dead.”

In the years that followed the SNP leadership claimed that the party had destroyed that fallacy by winning the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2020.

But “wise seer” George was right. His vision of Scots being “fitted up” with a poorly equipped and reversable devolved governance structure proved to be entirely accurate.

As at 2022, Scottish National Party MP’s and MSP’s are failing Scots badly under the auspices of their corrupt government whose leadership is controlled and directed by influential lobbyist groups, LGBTQ? activists and the secretive state sponsored and financed John Smith Foundation.

Devolution is a dead duck and Scots will need to find another way of kick starting the drive for independence ensuring the campaign is led by bone-fide individuals who declare “fealty” to a Scotland free and independent of any political interference from Westminster or any other country.