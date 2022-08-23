For anyone flirting with a vote for the Labour Party in Scotland remember this – it is committed to the support of the policies of its London based controllers including a reversal of the “something-for-nothing” culture promoted by the SNP.

The Labour Party of Scotland does not exist what is in place is a poor mirror image of the London controlled Labour Party

Dominic Dowling, a senior Labour election agent, assessed yet another failed election campaign as, “dull and uninspiring”. Of note were his comments that:

The Party was perceived by many Scots to be committed to delivering English interests, not Scottish ones, offering no demonstrable opposition to the SNP administration and persistently failing to give support to Holyrood business demonstrating a lack of commitment to Scottish affairs and its voluntary workers were poorly briefed with result that inconsistent messages were imparted on doorsteps.

Madhouse policies of the Labour Party in Scotland

Attacking any policy introduced by the SNP government, it is committed to an unqualified commitment to the support of the policies of its London based controllers including a reversal of the “something-for-nothing” culture promoted by the SNP.

Namely:

Free Personal Care for the elderly.

Reintoduction of tuition Fees.

An end to free prescriptions.

Formation of a “cuts” commission tasked with undoing any “progressive” policies introduced by the SNP. eg. Road Bridge Tolls.

Withdrawal of Council Tax funding from Holyrood. Councils would be required to set local rates without subsidy from the Government.