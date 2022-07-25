In the 2014 independence referendum the supposedly Independent Electoral Commission was headed by the former supposedly impartial BBC Scotland Controller

The Independent Electoral Commission

Employed by the BBC for 34 years, John McCormick was Secretary then Controller of BBC Scotland, 1992 -2004 before being appointed to the post of Commissioner in 2008, with the Electoral Commission, the toothless independent elections watchdog and regulator of party and election finance.

The referendum held on 18 September 2014 wasn’t so much an electoral process as an unfettered festival of jiggery-pokery and gerrymandering since the illustrious electoral commission was headed up by the former Controller of BBC Scotland.

McCormick, claimed he and his independent Commission were well-placed to provide “honest john” support to Alex Salmond’s historic plebiscite.

The people of Scotland faced a historic decision in the independence referendum and needed to have confidence that it reflected the will of the people.

To command that confidence the referendum had be transparent, open to scrutiny and deliver a result accepted by all. (The Scotsman)

The Fallout

An online petition demanding a revote in the Scottish independence referendum nearly reached 100,000 signatures as vote rigging conspiracies gained momentum among disappointed pro-independence campaigners.

It didn’t take long for accusations of voting irregularities to start swirling after Scotland voted “No” to independence. In the aftermath of the result, pro-independence Yes campaigners took to social media in large numbers to complain about reported incidents of vote fraud and to demand a return to the polls.