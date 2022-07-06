30%+ SNP MP’s is massively unrepresentative of Scottish society – the demographics of Scotland’s population indicate the split of SNP MP’s should be Heterosexual: 42- LGBTQ/WOKE: 2

The SNP government’s agenda for change

Nicola Sturgeon and her personal advisors decided the WOKE agenda for change would be fully supported by the Scottish government

When complete Scottish society will be turned on its head fitting the concept of a fully integrated society modelled to the thinking of the WOKE activists.

But all of the electorate must be on-board or there will be great stress unhappiness and strife and it is crucial that our political leaders give precedence to the needs of the many and consideration only to the needs of the few and in pursuance of this the breakdown of the electorate in Scotland is:

Heterosexual: 95%. LGBTQ/WOKE: 5% (0.5% of this group are transgender).

Legal obligations

Implementation of the WOKE agenda needs to bring with it full transparency in public life and it should be a legal obligation for any person seeking public office to declare their sexuality so the electorate are fully informed before committing to their choice of candidate.

Political representation

Why should Scots care about what is happening in the SNP?

Canaries in coal mines springs to mind! Political coups can be achieved through violence or by abusing the institutions of democracy to circumvent and ultimately destroy them, WOKE style!!

The WOKE revolution in Scotland started with Sturgeon’s issue of an extraordinary video in which she stated that she would personally deal with ‘transphobia’ in the party (after a number of younger members apparently left).

But she declined to say what ‘transphobia’ was leaving that to a future National Executive Committee (NEC) to decide. But her comments were widely seen as a warning to feminist SNP politicians such as Joanna Cherry.

The ‘dog whistle’ was followed up by action. Joanna Cherry was sacked as shadow spokesperson on justice and home affairs by Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader who in a press release named four new members of his ‘shadow’ cabinet but neglected to mention Cherry’s firing.

It was left to Cherry herself to inform the world. She tweeted: “Despite hard work, results & a strong reputation I’ve been sacked today from @ the SNP front bench.”

On 31 January 2021, the National Executive Committee of the SNP passed an extraordinary motion for the Scottish elections in May.

Members of the Scottish Parliament are elected through a combined constituency and list system. This means that each constituency has an MP, but the numbers are topped up to ensure equity in terms of the votes, through a regional list. There are eight such regions.

The NEC voted that in four of these regions, the SNP person at the top of the list (and therefore likely to get elected) should be BAME, and in four they should be disabled. So far, so WOKE. But their is much more.

First off, the NEC were advised by a QC that the proposal would almost certainly be ruled illegal if challenged in court. Despite this they passed it by a casting vote of the chair.

There are two problems!

firstly it is deeply discriminatory. In half of the regions, all are excluded unless they are BAME (even though they might be disabled).

In the other four all are excluded unless they are disabled (even if they are BAME). If they happen to be white and non-disabled, they are excluded from standing at all!

It is the second reason that is so astonishing. The SNP – following the WOKE guide to self-declaration declared that disabled status would be granted by ‘self-declaration. The list includes, asthma, depression, Tourette’s syndrome, borderline personality disorder, and diabetes.

But war is now being waged within the SNP between the WOKE wing and the more traditional members and feminists who are disparagingly referred to as TERFS (Trans-Exclusionary Reactionary Feminists).

If the self-identification process is retained any wrong headed individual could legally self-identify as a disabled, BAME woman in order to get a job or political position and there would be nothing that anyone could do!

And in the night of the long sgian dubhs, Blackford, got rid of Joanna Cherry one of the most effective and intelligent politicians within his shadow cabinet, an action that, combined with the takeover of the NEC, by the WOKE wing heralded a period of danger for anyone not in support of the WOKE agenda.

Scotland is morphing into the People’s Republic of the Woke.

SNP representation at Westminster

The demographics of Scotland indicate 95% of the population to be heterosexual, with LBGTQ/WOKE factions taking up 5% of which 0.5% of this group claim to be transgender.

The population of Scotland is around 5.5 million providing a split of 5,225,000 heterosexuals and 275,000 LBTQ/WOKE. Of this group 1,375 would be transgender.

Based on the demographics of Scotland’s population and the Sturgeon government’s declared support for equality for all, the split of MP’s at Westminster should be:

Heterosexual: 42

LBGTQ/WOKE: 2

With 30% + the SNP contingent at Westminster is massively unrepresentative of Scottish society and exacerbating the situation all but two have been appointed to posts within the SNP Westminster leader’s Shadow Cabinet.

The question of payment also raises its head. Shadow ministers are not normally remunerated for the duties additional to their MP commitments. But I am informed the the SNP group are provided with payments using £1.5m short money allocated to the party which if true would be a misuse of the finance and a motive explaining the methodology behind the group’s reluctance to fight for an independent Scotland.

The Westminster SNP group

Stuart McDonald: Shadow Home Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

Stewart McDonald: Shadow Defence Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

John Nicolson: Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Openly LGBTQ.

Alyn Smith: Shadow Foreign Secretary. Openly LGBTQ.

Martin Docherty-Hughes: Shadow Industries Future/Blockchain Spokesperson. Openly LGBTQ.

Joanna Cherry: Openly LGBTQ.

Angela Crawley: Shadow Attorney General. Openly LGBTQ.

Hannah Bardell: Foreign Affairs Team. Openly LGBTQ.

Mhairi Black: Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland. Openly LGBTQ.



Patrick Grady: Chief Whip? Gay?

See: https://www.sundaypost.com/fp/sturgeon-patrick-grady (Alex Salmond warned Nicola Sturgeon, in 2018 about sexual harassment allegations against Grady

See: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/10/snp-chief-whip-steps-down-sexual-harassment-complaint-patrick-grady

See: https://www.thenational.scot/news/19735532.former-snp-chief-whip-patrick-grady-mp-stands-partys-internal-contests/

See: https://www.scottishdailyexpress.co.uk/news/politics/patrick-grady-sexual-misconduct-complaints-25584477

Comment: Parallels to be drawn with the Alex Salmond vendetta. A rush to investigate a man no longer in politics. Needs to be compared against the failure to investigate similar claims against Grady who remained at work, for years after. So “me too” applied only where it suited the SNP leadership. And Sturgeon’s team gave the finger of fate to the electorate and by appointing him to high office within the Party only months after he was forced to resign.

Kirsty Blackman: Economy Team. WOKE

See: https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700

See: https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-scottish-mail-on-sunday/20211024/281943136087418: This is Jonny Kiehlmann, a researcher for Blackman at Westminster, who was suspended from the House for tweeting that armed protesters should “confront Terfs”. One of these “Terf’s” is of course Joanna Cherry who he has frequently attacked on twitter.

Kirsten Oswald: Westminster Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Women & Equalities. WOKE?

See:https://inews.co.uk/news/scotland/joanna-cherry-accuses-snp-colleagues-spreading-lies-smears-854700

Anne McLaughlin: Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Immigration. WOKE

See: https://wingsoverscotland.com/a-change-of-plans/

Owen Thompson: Chief Whip. WOKE

Heterosexual?

Please advise if there are errors:

Stephen Flynn: Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Dave Doogan: Defence Team and Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.

Brendan O’Hara: Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Allan Dorans: Foreign Affairs Team.

Steven Bonnar: Agriculture and Rural Affairs Team.

Stewart Hosie: Independence campaigning co-ordinator.

Chris Law: Shadow Secretary for International Development.

Douglas Chapman: Shadow Small Business & Innovation Spokesperson.

Tommy Sheppard: Shadow Cabinet Office Minister.

John McNally: Shadow Environment Spokesperson.

David Linden: Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Chris Stephens: Shadow Fair Work & Employment Spokesperson.

Peter Grant: Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Richard Thomson: Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Wales and Shadow Financial Secretary.

Ronnie Cowan: Shadow Infrastructure & Manufacturing Spokesperson.

Drew Hendry: Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade.

Alan Brown: Shadow Minister for the Energy and Climate Change.

Martyn Day: Shadow Public Health & Primary Care Spokesperson.

Angus MacNeil:

Gavin Newlands: Shadow Secretary of State for Transport and Shadow Sport Spokesperson.

Pete Wishart: Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.

Ian Blackford: Westminster Leader.

Dr P. Whitford: Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Shadow Minister for Europe.

Amy Callaghan: Shadow Pensions & Intergenerational Spokesperson.

Dr Lisa Cameron: Shadow Mental Health Spokesperson.

Deidre Brock: Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Alison Thewliss: Shadow Chancellor.

Carol Monaghan: Shadow Secretary of State for Education and Shadow Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans.

Marion Fellows: Deputy Whip and Shadow Disabilities Spokesperson.

Patricia Gibson: Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and Shadow Consumer Affairs Spokesperson.