The time is now for little Englanders to commit to a future reliant on their own resources. The theft of Scotland’s wealth is no longer tolerable.

England’s colonisation of Scotland by force
Between 1100-1700 England’s obsession with establishing and maintaining dominance over Scotland was manifest in hostility and aggression routinely culminating in an invasion and occupation of parts of Scotland. But on each occasion Scots determination to fight back against the yoke of oppression forced the English army to prevent free movement of their forces in Scottish society and to instead concentrate their troops in castles and forts resulting in a failure to win the hearts and minds of the population and in consequence a harried withdrawl of the invading force back to England.
In the late fifteenth century the introduction and growth of protestantism in many parts of Scotland culminated with the Scottish Reformation in the early part of the sixteenth century formally imposing religious ideaolgy division on the population with Roman Catholicism being practiced by significant numbers of Scots based mainly in the North. Scots were divided.
In the same period Henry the Eighth of England disposed of papal authority and transferred leadership of the Church of England to the sovereign. Noteworthy is that the reformed church retained all Roman Catholic religious observances enabling its leadership to be returned to papal authority.
The sixteenth century brought with it a period of dual sovereignty with the kings and queens of England being gifted the position of Sovereign by Scots. A King of some interest to Scots was Dutchman, William, Son of William II, Prince of Orange, and Mary Stuart (daughter of Charles I) who was born in The Hague. He married a grandchild of Charles I, Mary II (daughter of James II). He was formally invited by seven senior political men (the Immortal Seven), representing English Protestants, to invade England in order to replace the unpopular Catholic King James II. This Glorious Revolution went extremely well: William and his army landed on 5 November 1688 in Devon, James quickly fled to France and William and Mary were crowned joint monarchs on 11 April 1689. His formal title was King William III of both Orange and of England, but he was only the second king William of Scotland.
King William exclusively served England’s agenda and actively plotted the assimilation of Scotland as a colony of England, preferably through the implementation of political and market attrition or by force if needed. Only his death in 1702 prevented this.
In 1702 English politicians acting for Queen Anne, William’s sister-in-law, took up negotiations with Scottish representatives seeking a union of the crowns of England and Scotland which ended in deadlock in 1704 when the Scottish parliament rejected the overtures. The English response was the immediate introduction of the “Alien Act” a wide ranging set of punative measures severely restricting Scottish trade with England and countries on the continent and the new world with the stated intention of bringing Scotland to its forcing its return to negotiations.
In June 1706 the sealed “Articles of Union” were presented to Queen Anne and in January 1707 they were ratified by the Scottish Parliament and became law in March 1707.
An uprising led by Bonnie Prince Charlie ended with the defeat of the largely catholic Jacobite army at the Battle of Culloden in 1746 following which the “Clan System” and all it stood for was dismantled by the English government through an an act of parliament.
Right is might and Scots will be freed from the oppression of English rule
The desire of Scots for independence reflects a long standing consciousness of injustice the consequence of English domination over Scotland from the time of the imposition of the 1707 Treaty of Union, which was illegally signed up to for financial gain by an unrepresentative cabal of Scottish leaders of society and businessmen without the agreement of Scots.
As predicted by many Scots this resulted in the brutal colonialization of Scotland and the imposition of economic and human exploitation, political control, occupation and the enforced transfer of ownership and control of large tracts of land previously settled and owned by native Scots for hundreds of years to a meritocratic elite planted by the monarchy and those empowered with political dominance of Scotland. The accompanying programme of directed cultural change was designed with evil intent and implemented over many years and resulted in the outright conquering of Scotland through racism, prejudice, fascism and finally violent force.
England’s imperial oppression of Scotland needs to be brought to an end but this will only be achieved by reversing the impact of the intentional obliteration of our culture and languages/dialects through the promotion of “National Consciousness” a major factor in our future acceptance on the world stage.
2 replies on “The time is now for little Englanders to commit to a future reliant on their own resources. The theft of Scotland’s wealth is no longer tolerable.”
Robbed not just of our resources but robbed of our pride. And as peasants in our own land we have become a servile underclass.
And this is as extant today as it ever was when you consider the destruction of our industrial base. We once built trains, planes, ships, cars, oil rigs as well as manufacturing steel. Where now are these things built.
We are in the midst of a renewable energy boom. Huge offshore wind projects like £3 billion SeaGreen project off the coast of Angus require some 114 huge jackets. But where are they being built. Not in the redundant rig yards in Scotland but rather 30 in Dubai and 84 in yards in China. All lost to the Scottish economy we also lose the intellectual capacity of a skille£ technical work force.
But it’s not just wind farms. The recent call for tenders for the doubling of not just Scotland, but the entire UK’s pump storage capacity, is going to be achieved by a huge expansion of the existing Great Glen storage scheme.
Scotland, unlike England is blessed with mountains, lochs and glens where water can be pumped and stored to create huge hydro batteries. And in calling for civil tenders and electro mechanical tenders it wouldn’t be a inappropriate question to ask who out of the two times four bidders were Scottish because the answer is none. In fact only one ou5 of the eight is a U.K. company forming fifty percent of one Joint joint bidder.
And would it be inappropriate therefore to ask where the turbines, the tunnelling machine, and all of the other such kit is coming from. Certainly not from poor backward Scotland. Our very own third world engineering base deprived country.
But don’t let me stop there. Think Edinburgh of which we are so boastfully proud. Think of the fabulous tram system that halved in size, doubled in budget and took twice as long to build because our parliament forced through a project that was not ready to go due to un ascertained utilities. Shambles yes, TIE absolutely raped commercially. But who manufactured the trams themselves and all the electrical switchgear. Not Bonnie Scotland.
Ah who’s like us. Proud beggars in our own land.
But hey, the future is in Trans. ( and no you didn’t mishear me Trans, not trams or Transport. Trans!)
Your comments are bang on the target. The unionists have brow beaten Scots for 300 plus years and destroyed the will of many to live free from the imposition of bully boy colonial expansionist England.
