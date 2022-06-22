Opportunistic CIA are able to recruit sleepers from Scottish students attending North Carolina University- Anyone come to mind?

CIA Recruiting at Chapel Hill North Carolina University

Looking to live a life of intrigue and suspense? The C-I-A hopes so. It’s looking for a few good men and women.

The Central Intelligence Agency has recruited at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill for over 30 years..

If your strengths are computer sciences, electrical engineering or foreign languages… you could be a spy!

American Studies 4 Year Undergraduate Course at Edinburgh University – Year 2 completed at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

The American Studies undergraduate program is an interdisciplinary, cross-cultural education based on the recognition that America is local, regional, national, and global.

Undergraduate study engages students in the study of the implications, possibilities, and challenges inherent in the simple question, What is America?

Through coursework, fieldwork, and critical and creative projects, American Studies students discover that the answer to the question, What is America?, is not only centred at home, but abroad; not only focused on culture, but on individuals; a story not spoken by one, but by many voices.

CIA training base is located at Harvey Point, Perquimans County, North Carolina

Harvey Point is where the Central Intelligence Agency has run mystery paramilitary and counter-terrorism courses for over 37 years. Set up weeks after the 1961 Bay of Pigs intrusion, this school for spies is protected by mystery, security wall and cypress trees decorated with Spanish greenery.

In the course of the last 10 years, the C.I.A. has provided training for more than 18,000 remote knowledge officers from 50 nations. A measure of that preparation occurred abroad, not at Harvey Point. The CIA does not talk about its preparation establishments – ever.

The Harvey Point Defence Testing Activity office, possessed by the Department of Defence, is situated on a landmass in Perquimans County, North Carolina, along the Albemarle Sound, close to the city of Hertford, NC.