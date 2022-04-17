Oil and Gas will be extracted from Scottish waters for another 100 years and still, the SNP have done nothing to get our stolen waters East of Berwick back from England. Useless bought and sold an applicable charge

North Sea oil Will Last For 100 Years

Scottish waters will continue to provide oil for another 100 years, twice as long as previous estimates, according to industry analysts.

Dr Richard Pike, a former oil industry consultant and now the chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “Rather than only getting 20 to 30 billion barrels we are probably looking at more than twice that amount.”

His analysis is supported by petroleum experts who believe there are some 300 fields off the coast of Britain still to be explored and tapped properly.

Dr Pike claims that the industry knows the true figures but refuses to release them because of commercial secrecy.

A spokesman for UK Oil and Gas, the offshore industry's trade association, said: "The current estimates are that there are around 25 billion barrels left."

