The SNP charges Scots between £32,690,000 and £43,150,000 each year for its services and you may enquire with good reason. Is this why Sturgeon and her comrades are not interested in seeking independence

The Scottish National Party Government and associated Regional Branches employ approximately 841 people. An investigation of the Party organisation indicates that the bulk of this total was appointed to office depending on who they supported politically, eg LBGTQ+ supporters or were close friends of persons responsible for the offer of employment or close family members. Some might level charges of nepotism!!

The concerns of many Party members who have been alerted to the abuse of office by senior officers are being expressed widely on the internet social media network and the bubble is now burst.

The May 2022 Council election is the vehicle through which the SNP membership can send the message, “not in our name” to Sturgeon and her fellow political conspirators who are determined to deny Scots their independence through spurious subterfuge and downright lying.

The 841 non-independence compadres of the SNP gift themselves between £32,690,000 – and £43,150,000 each year. It would be safe to assume that much of the financial largesse is being tucked away in private bank accounts for retirement days in sunny warmer climes.

The breakdown of the annual cost of the SNP to the Scottish taxpayers:

Individual costs:

Local councillor: Salary + on costs + expenses: £20,000 per annum.

MSP support: Caseworkers and Administration: Salary + on costs + expenses + superannuation pension: £40-£60 per annum. Funding for three FTE = £120-£180 per annum

MSP: Salary + on costs + expenses + accomodation + superannuation pension: £90,000-£120,000 per annum.

MP support: Parliamentary Assistants and caseworkers: Salary + on costs + expenses + superannuation pension £40,000-£60,000 per annum. Funding allocation £180,000 per annum. Around 3+ staff.

MP: Salary + on costs + travel/associated expenses + accomodation + superannuation pension: £130,000-£170,000

Summary totals:

400 Councillors – £8,000,000

192 MSP Admin Staff – £7,680,000 – £11,520,000

64 MSPs – £5,760,000 – £7,680,000

140 Parliamentary Assistants – £5,400,000 – £8,400,000 MPs

45 MPs (including bogus Shadow Cabinet members) – £5,850,000 – £7,550,000

Total annual expenditure by the Scottish taxpayer on the SNP – Between £32,690,000 – £43,150,000