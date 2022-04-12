LGBTQ+ and the dangers of realizing Frankenstein’s dreams of future society

Opening statement

Males who, after puberty transition to the gender of “woman” (transwomen) and complete body reassignment then take testosterone suppression medicines might reduce their inbuilt physical advantage over women by up to 5%, after 3 years, a modest change which is insufficient to cancel out the physical and muscular differences between males and females.

Western society is being forced to accept LGBTQ+ activist agendas for change normalising the provision of sexual education to children from pre-school age and upwards. Education includes extensive discussion of subjects including the promotion of homosexuality, gender dysmorphia and gender reassignment. All without the knowledge or permission of parents.

What is of increasing public concern is the promotion and financing of the movement by US billionaires and a close association of wealthy people who will be seeking a financial return on their investment. But where does the incentive rest?

The answer is in children’s biology which is the reason LBGTQ+ activists are insisting on heavily promoting gender identification education on youngsters who are easily persuaded that they suffer from body dysmorphia which without the knowledge or involvement of parents might prompt school authorities to refer a child to psychological services and irreversible medical intervention.

It would be easy to dismiss the foregoing as over-imaginative and unrealistic but human biology dictates that successful gender reassignment is only ever really effective when completed pre-puberty.

Human Biology

In line with the biology of sexual reproduction and evolutionary pressure on reproductive fitness, males and females are physically different. Physical divergence begins with primary sex development at around seven weeks in utero when, triggered by genetic information inherited at fertilization, bipotential gonads differentiate as either testes in males or ovaries in females. The differentiation and development of gonad type generates a sex-specific hormonal profile that drives ongoing development associated with sex class. Testes contain cells that produce the hormone testosterone, and it is testosterone and its derivatives that mediate the development of male internal and external genitalia, the establishment of growth parameters during high-testosterone “minipuberty” in the neonatal period, and the development of secondary sex characteristics at puberty.

In females, the absence of testosterone production from the developing ovaries permits female internal and external genital development, and the activation of estrogen pathways promotes the development of secondary sex characteristics at puberty.

The secondary sex characteristics acquired during puberty in preparation for reproduction lead to measurably different body morphs between males and females (“sexual dimorphism”) across many physical parameters. Broadly, when compared with females, males are taller and have longer bones with narrower hips and wider shoulders; have lower body fat and higher muscle mass differentially distributed across sites, with more resistant connective tissue; have larger hearts and lungs, and higher levels of haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen within the blood.

The bulk of male physical advantage is acquired at puberty, when males experience a surge of testes-derived testosterone that results, in adulthood, in circulating testosterone ranging from 8.8–30.9 nanomoles per litre (nmol/l), while female testosterone remains low, ranging from 0.4–2.0 nmol/l. Thus, from puberty into adulthood, testosterone levels between males and females form a non-overlapping, bimodal distribution.