The fightback begins – Florida leads the way with legislation confirming parents rights in the education of their children – C’mon Scotland waken up to the threat to our society

28 Mar 2022: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill-Parental Rights in Education

The bill builds on the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which was signed into law in Florida last year, and is part of the Parent focus on protecting parental rights in education.

The Bill passed into law in Florida on 28 March 2022, reinforces parents’ fundamental rights to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children. It prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from age 5 to 8 and prohibits instruction that is not age appropriate for children beyond that age and requires education authoritues to adopt procedures for notifying parents of any proposed change in services from a school regarding a child’s mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.

Governor Ron DeSantis statement

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children. Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize children as young as 5 years old.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

“Parental Rights in Education empowers Florida’s parents and safeguards our children. This bill refuses to allow school boards and teachers unions the ability to hide information about students from their parents. In addition, it prohibits classroom discussion from age 5-8 on gender orientation and sexual identity. The bill has been maliciously maligned by those who prefer slogans and sound bites over substance and common sense. Florida will not back down to LBGTQ+ activists and WOKE corporations and politicians and their tired tactics that are steeped in hypocrisy. As a mother of three, I am committed to protecting the rights of parents.”

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran

“Parents play the No1 role in a child’s life and I am thankful for the Governor, Legislature and so many parents who continue to stand up for parents’ rights to be the foremost authority involving their children. Greater parental involvement leads to a better quality of life for children and this important legislation helps ensure Florida’s educators collaborate with parents to ensure students are learning and flourishing, and I am thankful for the States’ commitment to all of Florida’s 2.9 million public school students.”

Senate President Wilton Simpson.

“Parents have a fundamental right to make decisions regarding the upbringing of their children, and schools should not be keeping important information from them. Children belong to families, not the state. Parents are not the enemy, they are a child’s first and best advocate. This legislation strengthens the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of parents to decide how best to raise their children.”

Speaker Chris Sprowls.

“The government should never take the place of a parent. We’re taking a firm stand in Florida for parents when we say instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation does not belong in the classroom where 5-8 year old children are learning. It should be up to the parent to decide if and when to introduce these sensitive topics. This shouldn’t be controversial, and a majority of Americans agree. Only LBGTQ fanatics think the classroom curriculum should include teaching little children about gender identity.”

Representative Joe Harding

“This bill is about protecting our children, empowering parents and ensuring they have the information they need to do their rightful job of raising their child.”

Senator Dennis Baxley

“Florida is ensuring Parental Rights are honored in our schools.

January Littlejohn, Parent

“I want to thank our Governor who has been steadfast in his leadership and his unwavering support for parental rights in our great state. When parents are excluded from critical decisions affecting their child’s health and well being at school, it sends the message to children that their parent’s input and authority are no longer important.”

Erin Lovely, Parent

“You never know how you will feel or react to something until it affects you or your family or your children, personally. Under this bill, it protects the fundamental rights of parents to make choices regarding the upbringing of their children and it prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in an inapproriate setting.”