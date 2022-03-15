Ukraine is being destroyed by Russia but power remains with the Oligarch’s of both nations and yet Sturgeon apparently supports a war with Russia

The Ukraine is being dismantled to satisfy the greed of the rich

President Zelensky in his campaign for the Presidency, declined to align himself with any political policies in preference for popularist addresses to the public in which he said that he represented a fresh start for Ukraine and he would end the graft, criminal influence and power of corrupt politicians and oligarchs who illegally transferred the wealth of the nation to personal off-shore accounts and properties all over the world. He failed to follow through on his rhetoric indeed the reverse is true.

Zelensky and the rich have got richer and poor Ukrainians are being sacrificed on the false honour of dying in their thousands to protect the State.

Oligarch’s and millionaires Control the wealth of Ukraine.

The top 5 richest Ukrainians in 2021 were:

Rinat Akhmetov, $11.54 billion: The ironworks and energy tycoon was born in the Donbas and is the country’s wealthiest person. His assets in the metallurgical sector have shown excellent results this year on surging steel and iron ore prices. Strong demand for coal and electricity have added weight to his fortune.

Viktor Pinchuk, $2.6 billion: Assets span from steel works to media, saw his net worth almost double in 2021 from $1.4 billion to $ 2.6 billion. Interpipe, his main business asset which produces steel pipes and railway wheels, is worth $500 million. He also owns Star Light Media Holding, which controls nearly 20% of Ukraine’s television market.

Pinchuk sits on the “International Advisory Board”. See here: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/international-advisory-board/ , of the “Atlantic Council.” that recently launched “UkraineAlert” which publishes daily pieces on deterring Russian aggression.

A recent article, “Survey: Western public backs stronger support for Ukraine against Russia,” notes it was commissioned by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Yalta European Strategy, which Pinchuk founded; without giving mention to his foundation being a large contributor to the “Atlantic Council”, donating up to $500,000 annually.

Between 2009 And 2013 including the period when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the “Clinton Foundation” received at least $8.6 million from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation who is a proponent of closer ties between Ukraine and the European Union.

Sturgeon claims she speaks for Scots with her warning to Putin

She said: “The West has to keep its mind open to every way in which Ukraine can be helped. I understand and I share the concerns about a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO that a no-fly zone may lead to. Nobody wants to see an escalation of that nature. But on the other hand, Putin is not acting in any way rationally or defensibly. We have a situation right now where perhaps the only thing nuclear weapons are deterring is the ability to properly and directly help Ukraine. All of these things must be considered on a daily basis right now because the world cannot stand by and watch Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty be extinguished – that would be morally wrong from Ukraine’s perspective, but the implications of that for the rest of us in terms of the values we hold dear would be severe too.”

Links between Nicola Sturgeon and Clinton:

Vadym Novinsky, $2.4 billion: Originally a Russian millionaire he acquired Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 from then-President Viktor Yanukovych. Rapidly increasing prices for ore and metal have increased the value of Akhmetov’s Metinvest steel holding and the wealth of minority shareholder Novinsky.

Petro Poroshenko, $1.5 billion: Ukraine’s fifth president, currently a lawmaker and leader of the 27-member European Solidarity faction in parliament, owns Roshen, the country’s top confectionary company. Poroshenko is also the official owner of opposition TV channel “Pryamy.”

Kostyantyn Zhevago, $1.4 billion: Majority owner of London-listed Ferrexpo ore mining group, the 47-year old cannot set foot on Ukrainian soil.

In 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office declared him internationally wanted for embezzling $90 million through his bank Finance and Credit. Since then, the businessman has run affairs remotely. In 2020, Ferrexpo’s earnings increased by 46% to $859 million.

The full list of Ukrainian billionaires and millionaires also includes:

Oleksander and Halyna Gerega: Epicenter-K – $1.5 billion

Igor Kolomoisky: Privat Group – $1.4 billion

Vlad Yatsenko: Revolut – $1.3 billion

Gennady Bogolyubov: Privat Group – $1.2 billion

Dmitry Firtash: Group DF – $1.7 billion

Serhiy Tigipko: TAS – $833 million

Yuriy Kosyuk: MHP – $581 million

Viktor Medvedchuk: Energy and metallurgy – $569 million

Maxim Polyakov: Firefly Aerospace – $540 million

Andriy Verevsky: Kernel – $514 million

Alexey Martinov: Privat Group – $505 million

Vladislav Chechotkin: Rozetka.ua – $472 million

Alexander Yaroslavsky: DCH Investment – $462 million

Alexey Vadatursky: Nibulon – $459 million

Vitaliy Khomutynnik: Cascade-Invest – $404 million

Vagif Aliyev: Mandarin Plaza Group – $394 million

Vladimir Kostelman: Fozzy Group – $388 million

Dmitry Lider: Grammarly – $386 million

Maxim Lytvyn: Grammarly – $386 million

Oleksiy Shevchenko: Grammarly – $386 million

Alexander Konotop: Ajax – $380 million

Yevhen Yermakov: ATB – $378 million

Victor Karachun: ATB – $378 million

Gennady Butkevich: ATB – $378 million

Dmytro Zaporozhets: GitLab – $375 million

Georgy Skudar: Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant – $355 million

Stepan Chernovetsky: CIG – $346 million

Mykola Zlochevsky: Burisma Group – $338 million

Fila Zhebrovska: Farmak – $333 million

Pavlo Ovcharenko: Agrein – $331 million

Adnan Kivan: Kadorr Group – $302 million

Oleg Roginsky: People.ai – $279 million

Igor and Hryhoriy Surkis: Dynamo Kyiv, Ukrenergoconsulting – $275 million

Volodymyr Popereshnyuk: Nova Poshta – $ 73 million

Vyacheslav Klimov: Nova Poshta – $273 million

Yevhen Chernyak: Global Spirits – $249 million

Taras Kitsmey: Softserve – $245 million

Vasyl Khmelnytsky: UFuture Investment Group – $223 million

Valery Kiptyk: Olvia Corporation (Varus, Eva) – $220 million

Gleb Zagoriy: Darnitsa Pharmaceuticals- $217 million

​​Vitaly Antonov: Universal Investment Group (UKCO) – $211 million

Alexander Petrov: Industrial Milk Company – $208 million

Kateryna Kostereva: Terrasoft – $207 million

Serhiy Lyovochkin: Inter Media Group – $202 million

Vadim Nesterenko: Ristone Holdings – $202 million

Yaroslav Lyubinets: Softserve – $199 million

Alexander Kosovan: MacPaw – $196 million

Oleksiy Dubilet: Monobank / Fintech Band – $196 million

Alexander Spector: Blockbaster Mall – $187 million

Serhiy Krolevets: Eridon – $186 million

Victor Polishchuk: Eldorado, shopping center and BC Gulliver – $183 million

Oleg Vyshnyakov: Cosmopolitan shopping mall – $179 million

Roman Chigir: Fozzy Group – $175 million

Oleg Sotnikov: Fozzy Group – $175 million

Vadim Yermolaev: Alef Estate – $173 million

Vladimir Galanternyk: Odessa (Arcadia City) – $172 million

Leonid Yurushev: Hotels InterContinental, Fairmont and Alfavito – $170 million

Taras Vervega: SoftServe – $167 million

Ruslan Shostak: Varus, & Eva – $165 million

Taras Barshchovsky: T.B.Fruit group of companies – $165 million

Viktor Yushkovsky: Megamarket, Manufactory, Butterfly Cinemas, Terminal Mall – $156 million

Konstantin Grigorishin: Energy Standard – $155 million

Vitaliy and Volodymyr Klitschko: Klitschko Management Group – $154 million

Vyacheslav Boguslaev: Motor Sich – $152 million

Zinoviy Kozytsky: Zakhidnadraservis, Next Bike – $145 million

Sviatoslav Nechytaylo: Bayadera Group of Companies – $143 million

Andriy Ivanov: Quarter Partners – $143 million

Spy Family: Dairy Alliance – $137 million

Roman Lunin: Retail Group (Big Pocket), Equator Mall – $136 million

Pavel Fuchs, East Europe Petroleum – $134 million

Nver and Artur Mkhitaryani: Taryan Group – $133 million

Yuriy Vasylyk: SoftServe – $131 million

Oleg Denis: SoftServe – $130 million

Victor Ivanchyk: Astarta – $130 million

Mykola Rudkovsky: Naftogazvydobuvannya – $129 million

Serhiy Labaziuk: Vitagro – $128 million

Valery Khoroshkovsky: Inter Media Group – $125 million

Maxim Yefimov: Donbasenergo – $122 million

Boris Kaufman: Tedis Ukraine, Vertex United – $118 million

Boris Muzalyov: Tavriya B – $115 million

Andriy Adamovsky: OLEDO Group – $114 million

Yegor Grebennikov: TIS – $114 million

Andriy Stavnitser: TIS – $113 million

Boris Kolesnikov: APK-Invest & Konti – $112 million

Dmytro Kravchenko, LNZ Group – $111 million

Stanislav Ronis: Comfy – $111 million

Oleksandr Pylypenko: Kowalska – $107 million

Andriy Biba: BRSM – $105 million

Anatoliy Skriblyak: Budhouse Group – $105 million

Rafael Goroyan: Prometheus Group of Companies – $103 million

Vitaliy Haiduk: Hyatt – $103 million

Eduard Mkrtchan: Wind Parks of Ukraine, United Transport Holding – $100 million

Oleg Gorokhovsky: Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million

Yevhenia Kryvenko: Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million

Mykhailo Rohalsky: Monobank / Fintech Band – $100 million.