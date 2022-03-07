Sturgeon’s admiration of Hillary Clinton is as badly misplaced as her pursuit of the imposition on Scotland of a minority LGBTQ agenda for change which is totally foreign to the dearly held beliefs of the majority of Scots

Political opportunists Hilary and Nicola

In her first years in politics, it was evident Hillary Clinton lacked any credible political skills and her political career would be wholly reliant on the support of her husband President Bill Clinton who opened many doors for her. Following her husband’s retirement, she decided on taking her career forward without him and failed badly.

The career of Nicola Sturgeon fits the same pattern. She failed in her chosen career in Law then followed up with nearly 10 years of failure in politics only succeeding when Alex Salmond gave her a political “leg up” mentoring and protecting her from her many inadequacies then handing over to her the leadership of a thriving SNP at the end of 2014. Mirroring the career of Clinton, Sturgeon failed. The SNP membership is despondent and badly divided and there is a great danger it will descend into anarchy.

2003: Hillary and the Whiney women

The “The Hillary Papers.” was a document compiled from the records of Diane Blair, a friend of the Clintons’ who kept journals describing her many conversations with Hillary and their work on the Clinton campaigns.

Blair’s husband donated the papers to the University of Arkansas and although available to the public they had not been examined until the “Arkansas Free Beacon” published extracts from the 1992 Clinton Presidential campaign the bumpy first years of the Clinton Administration and the Monica Lewinsky saga.

In the papers, there is information that is telling and unappealing as repeatedly women’s groups are referred to as bodies to be managed rather than listened to.

Blair often complained about how underappreciated Hillary was, repeating Hillary’s view that much of the blame lay with the press: a bunch of “complete hypocrites” with “big ego’s and no brains.”

Indeed, Hillary seemed to think that a lot of people were just dumb, or annoying and she should be forgiven for calling Lewinsky, the White House intern with whom her husband became sexually involved, a “narcissistic looney tune” who they had tried to “manage” without success.

Blair’s comments on a conversation from December 1993, in which she and Hillary “discussed books, movies, Packwood”. Senator Bob Packwood, was accused of sexual misconduct involving women who worked for him.

Blair noted: Hillary is tired of all those “whiney” women, she needed to back Bob so he would be with her on health care). Serial female abuser Packwood was subsequently forced to resign from the Senate, in 1995.

2016: Hillary and the Ukrainian Oligarch

A word can mean the difference between night and day and the inclusion of the word “family” in the “Clinton Foundation” name provides just that distinction. The “Clinton Family Foundation” is a charitable organisation that has, over many years, given millions of dollars to people in need in Arkansas.

But then there is the “Clinton Foundation” an organisation whose political influence is funded by the financial contributions of oligarchs, corporations, foreign groups and governments, to the tune of many hundreds of millions of dollars. Foreign influencers include the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Brunei and Algeria.

Corporations include American companies such as Coca-Cola and ExxonMobil and Britain’s Barclay’s Bank. The list is not exhaustive and there are many donors who have given millions to be sure of gaining the support of the foundation in their activities.

Some financial donations are suspect, such as those of Victor Pinchuk, a notorious Ukrainian oligarch who contributed between $10m and $25m to the “Foundation”, and loaned his private jet to the Clintons and attended President Clinton’s 65th birthday extravaganza in Los Angeles. He also attended around a dozen private meetings with State Department officials between September 2011 and November 2012.

Public statements in support of Pinchuk, issued through the “Clinton Foundation” closely mirror American foreign policy when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and the American public and Clintons political opponents are keen to gain sight of the Clinton emails which she saved at home onto an illegal server allegedly to deny prying eyes the details of her many intrigues.

Additional information here: https://relayto.com/matt-politicano/clinton-foundation-foreigner-donations-1t8cnvbp

2016: Hillary Clinton and the 2016 Presidential election

The New York Times reported that Clinton and her aides had decided on a strategy making the Trump-Russia allegation a “theme” of the campaign.

The Times wrote. “Even at the height of the Cold War, it was hard to find a presidential campaign willing to charge that its rival was essentially secretly doing the bidding of a key American adversary. But the accusation is emerging as a theme of the Clinton campaign, as part of an attempt to portray Trump not only as an isolationist but also as one who would go soft on confronting Russia.”

The Clinton campaign engaged a political research firm Fusion GPS who, in turn, hired a former MI5 British spy, Christopher Steele, to compile what became known as the Steele dossier in which he claimed there was a “well-developed conspiracy” between Trump and Russia and that a low-level campaign adviser named Carter Page was at the centre of it.

Steele claimed that the Russians had offered Page billions of dollars, to end U.S. sanctions if Trump became president. In a follow-up, Steele said Trump fixer Michael Cohen had secretly met with Russians in Prague to work out the details of the collision.

In conclusion, he included the piece de resistance that became known as the “pee tape.” Thee allegation that, in a Moscow hotel room in 2013, Trump had watched as prostitutes performed a kinky sex act while Russian spy cameras captured the whole scene on video.

It was all rubbish. The supposed master spy Steele had no current sources in Russia and it was revealed later that his many “Russian Contacts” was in fact one man, Igor Danchenko, who worked at liberal Washington think tank the Brookings Institution.

Danchenko simply regurgitated allegations passed to him by a Clinton-related PR man named Charles Dolan, who sent in stuff that he had read in the newspapers claiming it had come to him from people closely linked to Trump. The dossier was an elaborate joke.

Yet incredulously Clinton’s operatives got a willing FBI to take the report seriously. Bureau Director Comey included extracts from the dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment, an ongoing investigation into claims of Russian hacking and the FBI then used the dossier to win court approval to wiretap Trump’s campaign offices.

The FBI’s Deputy Chief in his evidence to Congress stated that without the Steele Dossier the FBI would not have sought the wiretap so it is a fair assumption to conclude that Hillary Clinton played a critical role in pressing the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign.

But coupled with the foregoing Clinton’s real goal was achieved in that she attracted a great deal of public discussion of the allegations just before the election.

Clinton’s tactics finally came unstuck in January 2017, when President-elect Trump was first informed of the “pee tape” allegation.

Hints of the scandal were selectively leaked to the media by Clinton’s campaign team in an attempt to further compromise Trump.

Buzzfeed screwed the Clinton move on Trump by publishing the complete Steele Dossier.

The “sh*t hit the fan” when political conversations throughout the States and other parts of the world derided its scurrilous contents.

A recap:

A special counsel, Robert Mueller, conducted a two-year investigation into the Trump-Russia charge, which came to be known as the “collusion.”

With unlimited financial resources and all the power of U.S. law enforcement, Mueller could not establish any collusion and did not allege that a single American, from Donald Trump down, took part in any such scheme.

The infamous Steele Dossier proved that Clinton had placed false and/or unverified scandals about Trump with a compliant media. Without evidence or corroborating facts, her team roped in the nation’s most powerful intelligence and law enforcement agencies into the Clinton opposition research team.

An effort that continued after the election and by any measure, the dossier was a smashing success. The damage it inflicted on President Trump lasted the entire length of his term of office.

2017: Sturgeon’s tour of the US and her meeting with trailblazer Hillary

A heavily criticised Sturgeon tour of the US was judged by some to be a “selfie Queen” jaunt at the Scottish taxpayer’s expense. Sturgeon insisted the visit had been trade-focused, although without tangible evidence of any deal saying: “there is, I detect, a real desire to strengthen economic links between the United States and Scotland. That’s been the focus of the trip.”

In the course of the grand tour, Sturgeon and Hillary Clinton both addressed the “Women in the World” summit and, prior to meeting “trailblazer” Clinton, Sturgeon exclaimed “I’ve got to be careful I don’t act like a fangirl.” before posing for publicity photos together. Journalist Tina Brown, who founded the event, also shared a photograph of herself with the political “power couple”, calling them “two women I admire most anywhere”. So all bestie friends together.

In conversation with Brown on stage, Sturgeon said: “I look at Hillary and she has been a trailblazer for women. Her sheer resilience I find utterly amazing, she has made it easier for women like me in politics, and I think that I and women across the world really owe Hillary a debt of gratitude.”

2019: LGBTQ Advocate ‘Disappointed’ With How Hillary Clinton Denied Lesbian Rumors

Shock jock Howard Stern pushed more than a few of Hillary’s buttons when he asked rather forthrightly on his radio show if she “Swung for the other team”

“Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” Hillary told Stern.

“Raise your right hand and confirm you’ve never had a lesbian affair” he responded.

A laughing Clinton said “never, never, never! Never even been tempted. I dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them. I was pretty popular. I was OK popular……. boys were not my problem.”

Reporter Trish Bendix, a member of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and winner of the 2015 Sarah Pettit Memorial Award for excellence in LGBT media, said: “I do not appreciate her salacious comments about lesbianism, in particular her use of the word “tempted” It’s so frustrating when public figures like Hillary feel the need to dispel lesbian rumours in a way that equates lesbianism or queerness with salaciousness, and that’s ultimately what I dislike about the way she phrased it. I think there’s a way to refute untrue ideas about one’s own identity without saying something damaging to others.”

Gabriel Hays of the Media Research Center had fun with Hillary getting scolded for not being “woke enough” when talking about her sexuality. with her comment: “Tsk tsk, Hillary. The former presidential candidate is taking heat for her response to old rumours about her being a lesbian,” And while we’re not bashing her for her sexuality, it’s a hilarious predicament for the woman who fancies herself a de facto leader of the LBGTQ agenda.”

Summary:

Sturgeon’s admiration and support for Hillary Clinton are badly misplaced as is her pursuit of the imposition by stealth on Scotland of a minority LGBTQ agenda for change which is totally foreign to the beliefs of the vast majority of Scots.

Her progress is attributable to the apathy of many members of the SNP who have allowed narrow-focused groups to hijack party policies and to the support for the Scottish National Party (SNP) cause of seeking independence from England which has protected Sturgeon from exposure to the more challenging environment of international politics.

Her conduct and that of her supporters in the Party, in Government and the Crown Office, has brought with it a realization within Scotland that she lacks the experience, wisdom and sound judgement necessary to be the leader of an Independent Scotland.