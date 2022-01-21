Top Tory Minister and possible future Party leader Lucy Fraser reminded Scotland about what happened to rebellious Scots after the Battle of Dunbar

Controversial Jewish Conservative Party politician Lucy Fraser

Born and raised in Leeds, Yorkshire Lucy is descended from Russian Jewish immigrants who settled in Leeds around 1898. Her father, Colin Peter Frazer, was a partner in a collapsed Leeds legal firm Fox Hayes.

Lucy was educated at Leeds Girls’ High School, an independent school in Headingley, a suburb of the City of Leeds followed by Newnham College, Cambridge, where she was President of the Cambridge Union.

She worked as a barrister in commercial law specialising in major insolvency and restructuring cases and went on to become a QC in 2013 at the age of forty.

She is married to millionaire businessman, David Bernard Leigh.



2021: Lucy Frazer appointed Solicitor-General by Boris Johnson

She has also been admitted to Privy Council having been approved by the Queen. As Solicitor General, she oversees the work of the law officers’ departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office, and the Government Legal Department and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate. She also carries out a number of functions in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court. Frazer was previously a Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice, from July 25, 2019, to March 2, 2021.

Nothing remarkable so far but this is the lady that echos Boris Johnson’s dismissal of Scots as a nation of numbnuts sponging off the success of England.

In her 2015 maiden speech in the Commons, she praised Oliver Cromwell, who was born in her constituency for his treatment of the defeated Scots after the “Battle of Dunbar” when he despatched over 5,000 captive soldiers into slavery.

Amid much laughter on the Tory benches, she went on to offer her colleagues a view that the answer to the “West Lothian Question”, might be to follow Cromwell’s lead and banish troublesome Scots to the colonies as slaves.

The speaker added insult to injury when he refused to intervene stating that she was free to say anything that she wished to in Parliament. A decision that needed to be set against his rebuke of Scottish MP’s only a few days before when he told them that “clapping” was not allowed in the Commons.

Clarification by him of one of the unwritten rules of the game for Scottish members of parliament. Incredible that the rules of the Commons accept the proposal that troublesome Scots MP’s should be clapped in irons to be sold as slaves and shipped to the colonies, but Honourable Members must not support the proposal by clapping. Dismissing the banality of her speech might have been possible to dismiss and the disgraceful conduct of her colleagues had her comments been off the cuff but they had been carefully crafted, written and well-rehearsed beforehand indicating complicity revealing the patronising ambivalent attitude of Unionist MP’s towards Scots.

That she felt able to make fun of so many young Scots, murdered and enslaved in one of many Holocausts inflicted by the English on Scotland over many centuries is even more sickening when her own family background is revealed

Cromwell Invades Scotland

Charles I was executed in January 1649 following the defeat of the Royalists in the final battle of the English Civil War.

The victor, Oliver Cromwell declared the establishment of the Commonwealth of England then took his “New Model Army” over to Ireland and quelled uprisings in a series of victories over Irish Royalist supporters forcing Charles II to abandon plans to use Ireland as a military base to win back the throne of England.

Charles turned his attention to Scotland, taking advantage of Scottish outrage at the presumption of the English Parliament in executing Charles I, who had been King of Scotland as well as England.

Negotiations between Charles and a delegation from the Scottish government opened in the Netherlands in March 1650 which resulted in the signing of the “Treaty of Breda” in May and Charles’ arrival in Scotland in June 1650, where he was proclaimed King Charles II of Scotland.

The Commonwealth Council of State in London was alarmed when the treaty was signed and resolved to mount an immediate invasion of Scotland to forestall the possibility of a Scottish attack on England and launched a pre-emptive invasion of Scotland.

Cromwell,s battle-seasoned army comprised seven regiments of horse, nine of foot and six companies of dragoons, numbering around 15,000 men in total.

Marching north via York, Durham and Newcastle, Cromwell mustered his forces at Berwick-on-Tweed on 19 July 1650 and crossed the border on 22 July 1650. Crucially, his army was supported by a large supply fleet, which landed at Dunbar a few days before the battle.

The Scottish Parliament had only belatedly become aware of English preparations for an invasion and on 25 June 1650 ordered that a new force comprising around 10,000 infantry and 3,000 cavalry be recruited and trained to reinforce the only force in existence in Scotland the 1500 strong mainly infantry “Army of the Covenant”.

The ageing Earl of Leven took overall command assisted by his son Lieutenant-General David Leslie, who, reporting to a Kirk commission headed by Sir Archibald Johnston, undertook day to day control of the Scottish army.

The interfering commissioners insisted that drill or military operations should not be carried out on the Sabbath and attempted to purge the army of all Engagers and potential Royalist (catholic) supporters and, as the campaign developed, they countermanded military decisions regarding strategy and tactics.

The summer of 1650 was extremely cold and wet and the Scottish army, (largely comprised of raw recruits aged between 12-18) was still mustering when Cromwell crossed the border from Berwick.

Buying time to train his young recruits Lord Leven directed the construction of an extensive line of earthworks between Edinburgh and Leith allowing the Scottish army to take up an impregnable defensive position and ordered the destruction of crops and the removal of livestock between Edinburgh and the border so that Cromwell’s army would have to ship all its supplies from England.

The English army advanced to within a few miles of Edinburgh but Cromwell realised that the Scottish lines of defence were too strong to risk a direct assault and retreated to the port of Dunbar so that he could occupy its sheltered harbour, securing a sea route for supplies. Then, under cover of his warships bombarding Leith, he deployed his troops in battle order in an attempt to draw the Scottish army out into the open.

The Covenanter committee was keen to attack the English force but seasoned soldier Lord Leven was equally determined to avoid a pitched battle with his inexperienced army and stayed stubbornly dug in behind the defences.

It rained heavily all week and Cromwell harassed by Scottish Lancers was forced to withdraw, first to Musselburgh then to Dunbar for shelter.

His army was exhausted, many were sick from cold and flu and food rationing was severe since the supply ships had given priority to the carriage of munitions rather than food and a stand-off lasted throughout August. In that period the Scottish army was increased swelling to around 20,000.

General Leslie seized the opportunity and moved his force around Cromwell’s flank cutting off his escape route south to Berwick forcing Cromwell’s “New Model Army” to respond.

On 1 September 1650, Leslie took up a commanding position overlooking the English encampment at Dunbar.

Trapped between the sea on one side, the Covenanters’ impregnable position on the other, and with the road back to England blockaded, it seemed that Cromwell had no option but to attempt to evacuate his troops by sea.

But on the morning of 2 September, the 1500 Covenanters who had little shelter from wind and heavy rain on the exposed hilltop of their defensive position on Doon Hill played into Cromwell’s hands by marching down from its commanding heights to attack the English army on level ground. An act of folly ascribed to the godly committee that claimed control over the force.

The Covenanter force formed an arc aligned with the course of the Broxburn stream, with the coast on the right flank. To the left of the Scottish position, the Broxburn passed through a deep ravine and on the right, towards the coast, the ground levelled out and the stream was crossed by the road from Dunbar to Berwick.

In response, Cromwell brought his army forward from Dunbar to form a battle line on the northern side of the Broxburn. Skirmishing broke out during the late afternoon of 2 September when an advance guard of English lancers moved forward to cover the manoeuvring of the English force but by nightfall, the road to Berwick was successfully blocked leaving Cromwell with a choice of evacuating his army by sea or forcing a way through the Scottish blockade to escape South.

But Cromwell choose to fight and at a council of war, that evening decided on an all-out assault on the Scottish right flank early the next morning with the objective of turning the flank and disrupting the whole position by driving the Scots into a constricted centre.

During the night, while the Scots rested uncomfortably in rain-soaked fields, Cromwell used the darkness and heavy rain to cover the redeployment of his army which took up a new battle line across the Berwick Road the vanguard of which comprised six cavalry regiments comprising 9,000 and an infantry brigade of around 2,000. The vanguard was supported by two more infantry brigades of around 2,500 each.

Cromwell’s own regiment of horse was held in reserve, brigaded with two companies of dragoons whilst the remaining dragoons mounted guard along the edge of the Broxburn to cover the English artillery, which was deployed on rising ground overlooking the Scottish left-flank.

The Battle of Dunbar

The disposition of the Scottish army is not exactly known, but most of the cavalry numbering around 2,500 troopers was stationed on the right flank between the Berwick road and the coast, facing the 16,000 strong English vanguards. Another cavalry force, numbering around 1,500 was stationed on the left flank and between the wings of cavalry, there were five brigades of infantry numbering around 10,000 in total.

Fighting began at around four o’clock on the morning of 3 September 1650 when the English vanguard, advanced in force and secured the crossing of the Broxburn stream on the Scottish right flank.

Scottish pickets raised the alarm but being heavily outnumbered they were driven back. An English infantry brigade then advanced to support the cavalry and a fierce firefight and artillery exchange ensued. After nearly an hour, both sides stopped firing and waited for the first light, which was about 5.30 a.m.

Overall command of the Scottish force was compromised by the absence of a significant number of senior officers who had left their units during the night to seek shelter from the foul weather with result that the Scottish army had not fully regrouped by the time the English attack resumed at first light.

The attack, spearheaded by a cavalry regiment advanced swiftly across the Broxburn and routed the first line of the Scottish Lancers on the Scottish right flank but the second line of Scottish Lancers fought back and forced the English cavalry to retreat back across the stream.

Meantime an English infantry vanguard of 3,000 advanced across the Broxburn stream and attacked a Scottish brigade of 2,000 made up almost entirely of raw recruits on the extreme right of the Scottish infantry line which buckled but a second brigade first halted the English advance then forced it to retreat back across the stream.

Denied an early breakthrough Cromwell ordered another infantry brigade into action in support of his retreating infantry force reversing the fall-back forcing a push of pike battle on the Scots.

He then deployed two regiments of cavalry 3,000 to attack the Scottish cavalry which had been reduced in strength to around 1,000 through the earlier attrition. Heavily outnumbered the Scottish cavalry was put to flight exposing the Scottish infantry on the right flank. Cromwell was quick to act and sensing victory ordered his Regiment of Horse into battle attacking the exposed Scottish right flank forcing the Scottish infantry to fight on two fronts pushing them to merge with the forces to their left reducing their ability to manoeuvre effectively.

After a desperate battle lasting two hours, the heavily outnumbered Scots on the right flank were forced to fight a protracted withdrawal eventually conceding defeat in the village of Haddington. Scots forces on the left flank abandoned the battle and escaped to the North. Cromwell’s forces then ruthlessly ransacked Edinburgh and other Scottish towns and cities and established control of the country south of the Highlands.

The Aftermath

The battle left nearly 5,000 Scots dead.

6,000 Scottish soldiers aged between 13 and 25 were taken, prisoner. Of these about 1,000 sick and wounded were released to go home.

The remaining 5,000 battle-weary Scottish prisoners were forced to march 118 miles over 8 days South to the English city of Durham the first 28-mile stage to Berwick being undertaken non-stop through the night. Around 1,000 prisoners died en route to Durham from a combination of hunger, exhaustion and dysentery. Others were executed but a few escaped.

Around 3,000 Scottish soldiers were imprisoned in Durham Cathedral and Castle unoccupied since worship had been suppressed by order of Cromwell.

The conditions in which the Scottish prisoners of war were imprisoned were appalling. Records provide evidence that prisoners died at an average of 30 a day between 11 September and 31 October a figure greatly increased to around 100 a day when food and water were withheld leading to the rapid spread of disease and infection. In total, a further 1,700 prisoners died and their bodies were thrown into pits dug by the prisoners in and around Durham Cathedral and castle.

Of the 5,000 men who started the march from Dunbar, only 1300 were still alive less than two months later. Nine hundred were subsequently sold as slaves and transported to the New World, mainly Virginia, Massachusetts and the Barbados colony in the Caribbean.

500 elected to fight with the French army against the Spanish. They were still fighting seven years later and many did not return to Scotland.

There is no memorial to the unknown Scottish soldiers who died terrible deaths at the hands of their English captors in Durham Cathedral or Castle. They lie in anonymity and without Christian burial on foreign soil in the place they were imprisoned, far from their homes and the graves of their loved ones.

Barbados descendants of Scottish soldiers sold as slaves after the Battle of Dunbar

Remains of Scottish soldiers uncovered at Durham Cathedral

Skeletons of Scottish prisoners of war, from the Battle of Dunbar and brutally murdered by Cromwell’s soldiers were discovered in a mass grave close to Durham cathedral. The burials were clearly a military operation since the dead bodies had been dumped without ceremony into two open pits over a number of days.

Skeletons of Scottish prisoners of war following the Battle of Dunbar murdered by English soldiers in Durham

Skeletons of Scottish prisoners of war from the battle of Dunbar murdered by the English in Durham