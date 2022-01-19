Scotland and Independence

This is what needs to be done by the SNP government.

The Scottish parliament should inform the Westminster government that subject to confirmation of the Scottish electorate Scotland will withdraw from the Treaty of Union of 1707 on 5 May 2022.

The electorate will be given the opportunity to vote against the measure and subject to more than 50% of the total eligible voting population voting “NO”, the Westminster government will be advised and the intended declaration of independence from the UK will be abandoned.

Eligible voters unable to attend a voting station will be able to vote through a nominated proxy. Polling Stations for “NO” voters will be open between the hours of 0700 – 2200. There will be no postal vote.