Scotland and Independence

This is what needs to be done by the SNP government.
The Scottish parliament should inform the Westminster government that subject to confirmation of the Scottish electorate Scotland will withdraw from the Treaty of Union of 1707 on 5 May 2022.
The electorate will be given the opportunity to vote against the measure and subject to more than 50% of the total eligible voting population voting “NO”, the Westminster government will be advised and the intended declaration of independence from the UK will be abandoned.
Eligible voters unable to attend a voting station will be able to vote through a nominated proxy. Polling Stations for “NO” voters will be open between the hours of 0700 – 2200. There will be no postal vote.
No reason whatsoever that a process like this could be put into train
The logic of requiring more than fifty percent plus one of the electorate to vote against withdrawal makes much sense. No sixty percent rule there beloved by unionists.
And the democracy of giving the electors the robustness of being able to go and vote, rather than have results driven by the misused postal voting makes so much sense too.
Majority independence government in Holyrood, majority of Scottish MPs in Westminster no reason whatsoever that withdrawal could be put on train subject to the electorate being given the democratic option to say no.
Thank you for the support. As you say what I propose could be put in train now using the electoral role as it is. I wonder if the SNP will take up the option.
This proposition is easy enough to layout… However, the difficulty certainly depends on who’s actually reading these words in Scotland…
Elected politicians are there to SERVE the people who have voted for them. Politicians are both servants and – occasionally – respectable advisers…
Time will tell, of course!
