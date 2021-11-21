Its a stonewall certainty that Sturgeon will force her transgender agenda on Scotland – Rich men are calling the tune

Vastly rich investors in biomedical companies are funding a myriad of transgender organizations worldwide

The power of the business group is frightening. Women’s safe spaces have been wiped out and previously secure doors are opened to any man who choses to identify as a woman. A rapid cultural change is happening at a meteoric pace without consideration for women and girls’ safety, or public debate.

The English language is being assailed with with new pronouns coupled with a sustained assault on those organisations/individuals who fail to adopt them. Laws mandating new speech are being passed. Laws overriding biological sex with the amorphous concept of gender identity are being institutionalised. Anyone daring to voice opinion contrary to the “new way” are being ostracised from society and their livelihoods threatened.

But is the attack on society really about body dysphoria, could there be a hidden agenda with financial gain as the driving force?

Surely not capitalism, a vehicle notorious for consuming social justice movements?

Oh yes it is. The transgender lobby and associated organizations is funded by these billionaires (selected from an even longer list) through their organizations and corporations:

Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender)

Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist)

Tim Gill (a gay man)

Drummond Pike.

Warren and Peter Buffett.

Jon Stryker (a gay man)

Mark Bonham (a gay man)

Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented)

The mechanics of change

Separating transgender issues from LGBT infrastructure is not an easy task, but the wealthiest donors have been funding LGB institutions well before they became LGBT-oriented, and only in some instances are monies earmarked specifically for transgender issues. Some of these billionaires fund the LGBT through their myriad companies, multiplying their contributions many times over in ways that are also difficult to track.

Financial support is sifted through anonymous funding organizations such as the Tides Foundation, founded and operated by Drummond Pike. Large corporations, philanthropists, and organizations send enormous sums of money to the Tides Foundation, specifying the direction the finance is to go and have the funds get to their destination anonymously. The foundation creates a legal firewall and tax shelter and funds political campaigns, often using legally dubious tactics.

The financers identified and others, including pharmaceutical companies and governments, (including the SNP) are providing millions to LGBT causes.

Global spending on LGBT is now estimated to be £400m.

From 2003-2013, reported funding for transgender issues increased more than eightfold, growing at three times the increase of LGBTQ funding overall, which quadrupled from 2003 to 2012.

The spike in funding occurred at the same time transgenderism began gaining traction worldwide. The investment is sufficient to provide impetus to changing laws, uprooting language and forcing new speech on the public and too censor and create atmospheres of threat for those who do not comply with gender identity ideology.

Transgenderism: The New Medical and Lifestyle Market

The first gender clinic for children opened in Boston US in 2007 and over the past ten years, more than 30 clinics for children with purported gender dysphoria have opened for business in the United States, the largest serving 725 patients.

In support of the foregoing, there has been an explosion in transgender medical infrastructure across the United States and increasingly in the wider world to “treat” transgender people. In addition to gender clinics proliferating, hospital wings are being built for specialized surgeries, and many medical institutions are clamouring to get on board with the new developments.

Doctors are being trained in cadaver symposiums across the world in all manner of surgeries related to transgender individuals, including phalloplasty, vaginoplasty, facial feminization surgery, urethral procedures, and more.

More and more corporations are covering transgender surgeries, drugs, and other expenses.

Endocrinologists seeking the fountain of youth in hormones for more than a generation, and the subsequent earnings for marketing those hormones, are still on a quest for gold.

Puberty blockers are another growing market. The plastic surgery arm of medicine is staged for an infusion of cash as well as organ transplants, especially womb transplants for men identifying as women who may want future pregnancies.

These surgeries are already being practiced on animals and the first successful womb implant from a deceased female donor to another female has already been a success.

Biogenetics is poised to be the investment of the future, says Rothblatt, who has headed a massive pharmaceutical corporation and is now heavily invested in biogenetics and transplants.

Transgenderism has certainly made its way into the marketplace, so it seems important to consider the implications of this as we pass laws regarding transgender individuals’ and our civil liberties.

Transgenderism sits square in the middle of the medical industrial complex, which is by some estimates even bigger than the military industrial complex.

With the medical infrastructure being built, doctors being trained for various surgeries, clinics opening at warp speed, and the media celebrating it, transgenderism is poised for growth.

The LGB, a once-tiny group of people trying to love those of the same sex openly and be treated equally within society, has likely already been subsumed by capitalism and is now infiltrated by the medical industrial complex via transgenderism.

Who Works to Institutionalize Transgender Ideology?

Much more important than funds going directly to the LGBT lobby and organizations, (only a fraction of which trickles down to assist people who identify as transgender) is the money invested by financers, governments, and technology and pharmaceutical corporations to institutionalize and normalize transgenderism as a lifestyle choice. They are shaping the narrative about transgenderism and normalizing it within the culture using their funding methods. Hardly a coincidence when the very thing absolutely essential to those transitioning are pharmaceuticals and technology.

The Financiers

The case study that follows is used to reduce the length of this article and because it exemplfies the system.

The Pritzkers are an American family of philanthropic billionaires worth around $30bn, a fortune gestated by Hyatt Hotels and nursing homes. They now have massive investments in the medical industrial complex. Examining just a few of provides indication of their reach and influence as a family, especially as regards the transgender project and their relationship to the medical industrial complex. It is important to remember that transitioning individuals are medical patients for life and the Pritzker family are not an anomaly in their funding trajectory or investments in the medical-industrial complex.

Jennifer Pritzker: Once a family man and a decorated member of the armed forces, now identifies as transgender. He has made transgenderism a high note in philanthropic funding through his Tawani Foundation. He is one of the largest contributors to transgender causes and, with his family, an enormous influence in the rapid institutionalization of transgenderism.

Some of the organizations Pritzker owns and funds are especially noteworthy to examining the rapid induction of transgender ideology into medical, legal and educational institutions.

Pritzker owns Squadron Capital, an acquisitions corporation, with a focus on medical technology, medical devices, and orthopaedic implants, and the Tawani Foundation, a philanthropic organization with a grants focus on Gender & Human Sexuality.

Pritzker sits on the leadership council of the Program of Human Sexuality at the University of Minnesota, to which he also committed $8m over the past decade. Among many other organizations and institutions Pritzker funds are Lurie Children’s Hospital, a medical centre for gender non-conforming children, serving 400 children in Chicago; the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago; a chair of transgender studies at the University of Victoria (the first of its kind); and the Mark S. Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies at the University of Toronto. He also funds the American Civil Liberties Union and his family funds Planned Parenthood, two significant organizations for institutionalizing female-erasing language and support for transgender causes. Planned Parenthood also recently decided to get into the transgender medical market.

Pritzker funds strategically, as does his family, by giving to universities that become beholden to his ideology, whose students go on to spread gender ideology by writing pro-trans articles in medical journals and elsewhere.

Pritzker’s uncle and aunt, John and Lisa Pritzker, gave $25m to the University of California at San Francisco for a centre of children’s psychiatry. Jennifer likewise funds hospitals and medical schools where the alumni go on to create transgender specialties and LGBT medical centre’s, even though lesbians, gays, and bisexuals don’t need specialized medical services.

Penny Pritzker: Served on President Obama’s Council for Jobs and Competitiveness and Economic Recovery Advisory Board. She was national co-chair of Obama for America 2012 and national finance chair of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. To say she was influential in getting the American president elected would be an understatement.

As Obama’s secretary of commerce, Pritzker helped create the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL), by facilitating an award of $70 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the first funding of its kind. Obama made transgenderism a pet issue of his administration, holding a meeting at the White House (the first ever) for transgenderism.

The administration quietly applied the power of the executive branch to make it easier for transgender people to alter their passports, get cross-sex treatment at Veteran’s Administration facilities, and access public school restrooms and sports programs based on gender identity. These are just a few of the transgender-specific policy shifts of Obama’s presidency.

Penny Pritzker funds the Harvard School of Public Health and, with her husband through their mutual foundation, the Pritzker Traubert Family Foundation, are funding early childhood initiatives as well as providing scholarships to Harvard University medical students.

The Boston Children’s Hospital Gender Management Services wing physicians are all affiliated with Harvard Medical School. Penny Pritzker also sat on the board at Harvard, where student life offices teach students, many of whom go on to lead U.S. institutions, that “there are more than two sexes.”

J.B. Pritzker: Brother of Penny he is an American venture capitalist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and business owner. He is co-founder of the Pritzker Group, a private investment firm that invests in digital technology and medical companies, including Clinical Innovations, which has a global presence.

Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies and in 2017 acquired Brenner Medical, another significant medical group offering innovative products in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology.

He provided seed funding for Matter, a start-up incubator for medical technology based in Chicago. He also sits on the board of directors at his alma mater, Duke University, where they are making advances in cryopreserving women’s ovaries.

He was elected governor of Illinois in 2018 and put $25 million into an Obama administration public-private initiative totalling $1 billion for early childhood education.

He and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, donated $100 million to North-western University School of Law, partly for scholarships and partly for the school’s “social justice” and childhood law work.

There doesn’t seem to be a sphere of influence that is untouched by Pritzker money, from early childhood education and universities to law, medical institutions, the LGBT lobby and organizations, politics, and the military.

If the Pritzker’s were the only ones funding the institutionalization of transgender ideology they would still be fantastically influential, but they are joined by other exceedingly wealthy, influential white men, who also have ties to the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Listed below are several current activities of Pritzker-funded medical school alumni and recipients of Pritzker money.

James Hekman: Founded the LGBT medical care center in Lakewood Ohio.

David T. Rubin: Sits on the advisory board of Accordant/CVS Caremark, the largest pharmaceutical chain in the United States. CVS acquired Target department stores’ pharmacies in 2015. Target, is the site of a major social controversy about unisex bathrooms and is a corporate funder of the trans-pushing Human Rights Campaign activist group.

Loren Schecter: Is the author of the first surgical atlas for transgender surgery, author of pro-trans journals, was awarded for legal advocacy of transgenders, performs reconstructive surgeries, and is director of transfeminine conferences sponsored by World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH). He also performs reconstructive surgeries at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Schecter is also the “surgeons only sessions chair” on the Scientific Program Committee of the newly formed United States arm of WPATH (World Professional Association of Transgender Health), USPATH, holding conferences in Los Angeles for surgeons in transgender surgeries.

Robert Garofalo: A gay man, is director of the St. Lurie children’s gender clinic, head of the hospital’s division of adolescent medicine, and a professor of paediatrics a: North-western University, which J.B. Pritzker (whom we will meet later) funds.

Benjamin N. Breyer: Is chief of urology at San Francisco General Hospital and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, specializing in transgender surgery.

Nicholas Matte: Teaches at the Mark Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies at the University of Toronto, with a specialty in queer studies. Pritzker also funds the Bonham Centre. He lectures around the US on transgender issues, and espouses the idea that we are not a sexually dimorphic species.

Mark Hyman: Is the Pritzker Foundation Chair in functional medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and director of the Cleveland Clinic Centre for Functional Medicine. Cleveland Clinic conducted the United States’ first uterus transplant.

Baylor College of Medicine: Is on the receiving end of the Pritzker School of Medicine’s “pipeline programs” for people studying to be doctors. Baylor is where the nation’s first child was born from a uterus transplant as part of an experimental program funding the procedure for 10 women in order to develop uterus transplants ultimately health insurance and taxpayers will pay for rather than being relegated to elective infertility treatment.

Jennifer Pritzker: Has also helped normalize transgender individuals in the military with a $1.35 million grant to the Palm Center, a University of California, Santa Barbara-based LGBT think tank, to create research validating military transgenderism. He has also donated $25 million to Norwich University in Vermont, a military academy and the first school to launch a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

Pritzker’s funding is worldwide reaching other countries via WPATH, in conferences for physicians studying transgender surgery and funding of international universities.

Pharmaceuticals, and technology giants worldwide support the transgender agenda

Along with support by pharmaceutical giants such as Janssen Therapeutics, the health foundation of a Johnson and Johnson founder, Viiv, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, major technology corporations including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, Dell, and IBM are also funding the transgender project. In February 2017, Apple, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Yelp, PayPal, and 53 other mainly tech corporations signed up to an amicus brief seeking the authority of the U.S. Supreme Court to prohibit schools from keeping private facilities for students designated according to sex.

Summary

Society needs to look urgently at the what the real agenda is in commissioning a lifetime of anti-body medical treatments for less than 1% of the population.

Conflating civil rights with a manufactured medical issue only perpetuates and grows the problem.

Transgenderism is classed as a medical problem for the gender dysphoria of children who need puberty blockers and are being groomed for a lifetime of medicalization, but also as a brave and original lifestyle choice for adults.

The underlying suggestion is that we are all trans human, that changing our bodies by removing healthy tissue and organs and ingesting cross-sex hormones over the course of a lifetime can be likened to wearing make-up, dying our hair, or getting a tattoo. If we are all trans human, expressing that could be a never-ending saga of body-related consumerism.

The massive medical and technological infrastructure expansion for a tiny (but growing) fraction of the population with gender dysphoria, along with the money being funnelled to this project by those heavily invested in the medical and technology industries, seems to make sense only in the context of expanding markets for changing the human body.

Trans activists are already clamouring for a change from “gender dysphoria” to “gender incongruence” in the next revision to the international register of mental diagnosis codes, the ICD-11.

The push is on for insurance-paid hormones and surgeries for anyone who believes his or her body is in any way “incongruent” with his or her “gender identity.”

Bodily diversity appears to be the core issue, not gender dysphoria. That and unlinking people from their biology via language distortions, to normalize altering human biology. Institutionalizing transgender ideology does just this.

The ideology is being promoted as a civil rights issue by wealthy, white, men with enormous influence who stand to personally benefit from their political activities.

