Alex Salmond’s show on RT sticks in Sturgeon’s craw but she is blind to Unionist politicians who fill their boots with Putin’s Roubles and dance to his tunes

7 April 2021 – Alex Salmond Ambushed by the BBC

Alex Salmond was invited to appear on Good Morning Scotland to discuss the upcoming Scottish Parliamentary election and the prospects of the Alba Party. But the BBC’s Gary Robertson had a different agenda and unleashed a savage grilling on Scotland’s former First Minister regarding his view on Russian alleged involvement in the death of a former Russian military officer and double agent for the British intelligence agencies, and his daughter in March 2018.

Robertson asked: “Do you think Russia were behind the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury?”

Alex said: “What on earth does this have to do with this Scottish election?”

Robertson replied: “Because you are working for Russia Today which has been condemned by many people including the First Minister. I am just curious as to whether you believe Russia were implicated in the poisoning?”

Alex said: “I can tell you from personal experience, I do not know what your experience at the BBC is, not a single word of editorial, instructional or even suggestion has been made to me by anybody at RT and programme stands on its own merits.”

Robertson asked again: “Do you think Russian were behind the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury?”

Alex responded: “The evidence was presented at the time Gary, but I am struggling to understand what this has got to do with a Scottish election campaign. It is perfectly legitimate for you to ask me about the programme that I produced along with others for its broadcast on RT.”

Robertson interjected: “Which is why I am asking you about Russia’s behaviour.”

Alex said: “I could talk about a range.”

Robertson cut Alex off again, saying: “Or you could you just answer the question which I will ask you for a third time, do you think Russia were behind the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal?”

Alex replied: “Evidence came forward and it was contested, I said that it should go to the international tribunal and courts. I said that at the time and I think the evidence came forward and people can see it for what it is.”

Putin pulls the strings and the Tory Party dances to his tune

Over the last ten years, around 10,000 super-wealthy Chinese and Russian business investors and entrepreneurs have been issued with “golden visas” by the Tory government providing them with a right of residence in the UK. Indeed so many of Putin’s oligarchs and their wider families have taken advantage of the scheme that the UK capital is now known as “Londongrad”. Assertions that Tory’s welcome inward investment regardless of source is well-founded. The “tier one” investor visa, requires only that the applicant maintain a UK bank account with a balance of not less than £2m. This permits investors full residence in the UK for up to five years. But eligibility for extensions and permanent residence is guaranteed after making further investments.

Scottish Tories have the effrontery to demand a public inquiry into Russian interference in Scottish politics

The Westminster “Intelligence & Security Committee” (ISC) belatedly released its politically delayed Russia report warning that the UK is at risk of Russian exploitation because of the Tory Party acceptance of large amounts of political donations, establishing inappropriate relationships with Russian oligarchs. The report read:

“In brief, Russian influence in the UK is “the new normal” and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth. This level of integration London means any measures now being taken by the Government are not preventative but rather constitute damage limitation.”

And information released to the public today revealed that 14 of the present Tory government ministers, (including six Cabinet members) have accepted tens of thousands of pounds in donations from Russian oligarchs.

A public inquiry should be conducted without delay so that UK citizens can be assured all measures necessary will be introduced urgently bringing an end to external interference in the nation’s politics. Including banning the practice of politicians taking money from foreigners.

But a 2018 Tory government inquiry giving a warning about Russian influence has been blatantly ignored

The report, published by Theresa May’s Tory government, “Foreign Affairs Committee” accused government ministers of risking national security by “turning a blind eye” to Russian, “dirty money” flowing through the City of London. Concerns were also raised about “golden visas” being issued in ever-increasing numbers despite the alleged involvement of Russia in the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack. In its conclusion, the report demanded that the Government get tough on foreign nationals by tightening the rules of the scheme making it more secure. But interestingly, the one voice of dissent from his own committee was from the then Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson who suggested that “there was no real role for Government in the process”.