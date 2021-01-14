Committee on the Scottish Government handling of Harassment Complaints- Ms Evans, Permanent Secretary – Attendance 12 Jan 2021

Ms Evans was at pains in a series of “testy” answers to questions asked of her by Inquiry members focusing on employment and discipline, that civil servants were her responsibility and accountable, through her to the Cabinet Secretary in London.

Civil servants are therefore employed by the “Crown”. There are no Scottish civil servants and this leads to the conclusion that there is one single set of rules and regulations pertaining to employment law and terms and conditions of employment for all civil servants and any procedural changes, such as the draft produced by James Hynd, Head of Cabinet, Parliament, and Governance, would need to be approved by the Cabinet Secretary in London.

Confirmation of the need for the Cabinet Secretary in London to approve procedural changes was confirmed when Ms Evans allegedly drafted and sent a letter, around 8 Nov 2017, to the Cabinet Secretary in London outlining the nature and scope of Mr Hynd’s draft proposals for procedural changes to the civil service code for the handling of sexual harassment complaints.

In reply, an as yet unidentified senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office in London, replied to say that the Cabinet Office was “very uncomfortable to be highlighting a process for complaints about Ministers and former ministers”.

Ms Evans and the Scottish Government was thrown a lifeline from London strongly advising against any widening of the scope of the proposed new guidelines of employee harassment to include former ministers or in this case former First Ministers since this could only rope in Alex Salmond and there was no precedence within the civil service of a formal internal inquiry into the conduct of a senior officer who was no longer in the employ of the state. That so clear a warning was ignored beggars belief.

Although events are unclear any correspondence between the Ms Evans and London must have encouraged her to instruct Mr Hynd to desist from any further development of a retrospective draft lookback procedure and to stick to the remit she had given him on 31 Oct 2017. An instruction that she was forced to withdraw on 17 Nov, following receipt of a “Letter of Instruction” from Nicola Sturgeon.

17 Nov: Liz Lloyd and the First Minister’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS) John Somers decided that an “instruction” would be compiled and sent from the First Minister to Ms Evans providing clarity that consideration of a policy relating to ministers and former ministers was within the scope of the original cabinet commission. And in furtherance of this, after an exchange of emails, the two officers amended the content of the draft “instruction” to ensure it harmonized with the latest draft procedure so that when considering it, it would be clear that the draft policy would scope incidents earlier than 2007. A copy of the final draft note was forwarded to the First Minister’s office for her consideration over the weekend to ensure work on the procedure could continue.

22 Nov: Somers formally emailed Sturgeon’s “instruction” to Leslie Evans, the head of the Civil Service in Scotland.

It read: “As is clear from the continued media focus on cases of sexual harassment, in many instances, people are now making complaints regarding actions that took place some time ago. I wanted to make clear that in taking forward your review, and the new arrangements being developed, you should not be constrained by the passage of time. I would like you to consider ways in which we are able to address if necessary any concerns from staff – should any be raised – about the conduct of current Scottish Government ministers and also former ministers, including from previous administrations regardless of party. While I appreciate that the conduct of former Ministers would not be covered by the current Ministerial Code, I think it fair and reasonable that any complaints raised about their actions while they held office are considered against the standards expected of Ministers. I would be grateful for confirmation that this particular aspect is being included as part of the review you are leading.” No pressure then?

24 Nov: Lloyd, Somers, Hynd and a member of the Permanent Secretary’s office, attended a meeting to further discuss the content of the “instruction” and to establish and agree on clear lines of responsibility between the First Minister and the Permanent Secretary preventing the First Minister from stopping the Permanent Secretary, who has a duty of care to civil servants, from investigating a sexual harassment complaint made by a civil servant against a minister if the Permanent Secretary judged there was something to investigate. Further input from Liz Lloyd included the view that it was essential that the First Minister should be made aware of an investigation or allegation into a serving minister, before the event, in order to determine if, under the ministerial code, that minister could remain in post whilst an investigation was conducted.

24 Nov: Liz Lloyd unbelievably ascertained later that she had no knowledge at this time of the incidents that were subsequently investigated under the new procedure.

Afternote: 08 Sep 2020: Evans previously told the inquiry team that she would not see a “natural role” for a special advisor (Liz Lloyd) in the Scottish Government response to the judicial review brought by Alex Salmond.

But a freedom of information response last year listed 17 meetings at which lawyers involved in the judicial review met with Nicola Sturgeon or senior staff, with Lloyd present at three meetings in Oct and Nov 2018. Faced with the revelation Evans was forced to correct her evidence to state that Nicola Sturgeon’s political special advisor, Liz Lloyd, did take part in meetings about the case.

Summary: These events have never been raised, addressed or discussed in any meeting of the Inquiry team and I am wondering if the subject matter is simply gossip. If accurate the exchanges of correspondence would reveal much more than that which is already in the public domain.